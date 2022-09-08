Race weekend: Friday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 11

Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a 2.238-mile permanent road course in Monterey, California

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 95 laps / 212.61 miles | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes

Media Links: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Entry List (PDF) | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Entry List (PDF) | Driver Video Quotes (individual driver quotes posted to content.indycar.com) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF)

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race. (Note: A seventh set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.)

2021 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Race 1: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

Race 2: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda), 1:10.7994, 113.798 mph

Qualifying records:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Helio Castroneves, 1:07.722, 118.969 mph, Sept. 8, 2000

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Max Chilton, 1:14.2329, 108.534 mph, Sept. 12, 2015

NBC Sports race telecast: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 11, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader (3:15 p.m. ET Saturday and 12:50 p.m. ET Sunday) will be streamed on Peacock Premium with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live!

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Georgia Henneberry, Ryan Myrehn and Dan Rusanowsky are the pit reporters. Charlie Kimball will provide additional commentary. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader (3:15 p.m. ET Saturday and 12:50 p.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, Sept. 9 (All Times Local)

1:15-2:05 p.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practice 1, INDYCAR Live!

2:30-3:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 1, Peacock Premium

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30-10 a.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Qualifying (Two 12-minute sessions / Session 1 determines the lineup for Race 1, Session 2 determines the lineup for Race 2), INDYCAR Live!

10:15-11:15 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock Premium

12:20 p.m. – Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:25 p.m. – Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes)

2:05 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT P1 Award qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium

Sunday, Sept. 11

9 – 9:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice, Peacock Premium

9:55 a.m. – Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 “Drivers Start Your Engines”

10 a.m. – Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes)

Noon – NBC on air

12:23 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey “Drivers, start your engines”

12:30 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles), NBC (Live)

Championship facts:

Will Power leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with one race to go for the fifth time in his career. Power previously led the championship with one race to in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. He won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in 2014.

There are five drivers still mathematically eligible for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship: Power leads Josef Newgarden by 20 points with Scott Dixon (-20), Marcus Ericsson (-39) and Scott McLaughlin (-41) behind.

Power assumed the point lead following the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30. The lead has changed hands seven times between McLaughlin, Newgarden, Alex Palou, Power and Ericsson.

Since the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the winning driver has won the INDYCAR SERIES championship six times: Bobby Rahal (1986 and 1987), Danny Sullivan (1988), Michael Andretti (1991), Alex Zanardi (1998) and Cristiano da Matta (2002).

Point differential: The 20 points that separate Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon is the sixth closest margin with one race remaining since 2008. The 41 points separating the top five drivers in the championship is the tightest title race since 2003, when 30 points separated the top five. The average deficit with one race to go since 2008 is 25.86 points.

Key championship point statistic: This is the 17th consecutive year that the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion will be determined at the final race of the season.

CHAMPIONSHIP WITH 1 TO GO (2008-2022)

YEAR LEADER SECOND LEAD CHAMPION 2008 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 30 Scott Dixon 2009 Scott Dixon Dario Franchitti 5 Dario Franchitti 2010 Will Power Dario Franchitti 12 Dario Franchitti 2011 Will Power Dario Franchitti 11 Dario Franchitti 2012 Will Power Ryan Hunter-Reay 17 Ryan Hunter-Reay 2013 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 25 Scott Dixon 2014 Will Power Helio Castroneves 51 Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Graham Rahal 34 Scott Dixon (-47) 2016 Simon Pagenaud Will Power 43 Simon Pagenaud 2017 Josef Newgarden Scott Dixon 3 Josef Newgarden 2018 Scott Dixon Alexander Rossi 29 Scott Dixon 2019 Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi 41 Josef Newgarden 2020 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 32 Scott Dixon 2021 Alex Palou Pato O’Ward 35 Alex Palou 2022 Will Power Josef Newgarden 20 ?

Race notes:

There have been eight different winners in 16 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2022 season. Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Portland International Raceway), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach, Road America, Iowa Speedway-1, World Wide Technology Raceway), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Iowa Speedway-2), Colton Herta (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500), Will Power (Raceway at Belle Isle Park), Scott Dixon (Streets of Toronto and Streets of Nashville) and Alexander Rossi (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2) have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Streets of St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Portland International Raceway), (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach, Road America, Iowa Speedway-1, World Wide Technology Raceway), (Barber Motorsports Park, Iowa Speedway-2), (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), (Indianapolis 500), (Raceway at Belle Isle Park), (Streets of Toronto and Streets of Nashville) and (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2) have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be the 25th INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but just the third since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1983. Colton Herta , who won the two most recent races at the track in 2019 and 2021, and Helio Castroneves , who won at the track in 2000, are the only former winners entered in this year’s race.

won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1983. , who won the two most recent races at the track in 2019 and 2021, and , who won at the track in 2000, are the only former winners entered in this year’s race. Thirteen INDYCAR SERIES drivers have won at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from the pole – Teo Fabi (1983), Bobby Rahal (1985), Danny Sullivan (1988), Rick Mears (1989), Danny Sullivan (1990), Michael Andretti (1991 and 1992), Paul Tracy (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Bryan Herta (1998 and 1999), Helio Castroneves (2000), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Patrick Carpentie r (2003) and Colton Herta (2019 and 2021).

(1983), (1985), (1988), (1989), (1990), (1991 and 1992), (1994), (1996), (1998 and 1999), (2000), (2002), r (2003) and (2019 and 2021). Team Penske has won six times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Penske’s winning drivers are Danny Sullivan (1988 and 1990), Rick Mears (1989), Paul Tracy (1993 and 1994) and Helio Castroneves (2000). Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three wins, with Bryan Herta (1998-99) and Max Papis (2001). Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins, with Alex Zanardi in 1996 and Jimmy Vasser in 1997.

(1988 and 1990), (1989), (1993 and 1994) and (2000). Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three wins, with (1998-99) and (2001). Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins, with in 1996 and in 1997. Twenty-one drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Helio Castroneves has five starts, most among the entered drivers. Six entered drivers have led laps at the track (Colton Herta 174, Helio Castroneves 92, Will Power 6, Romain Grosjean 4, Scott Dixon 2 and Simon Pagenaud 1).

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires notes: