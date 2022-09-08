Indianapolis, Indiana (September 8, 2022)– After a successful run last weekend in Portland, NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott is ready to carry the momentum into the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend. Ilott earned his second Top-10 finish of the season last week in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet finishing ninth.

Photo Credit: Penske Entertainment Joe Skibinski

The final weekend of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off Friday September 9th with the first practice session from 5:30-6:40PM EST on the 2.239-mile, 11-turn road course. Teams return to the track Saturday for one final practice session at 1:15PM EST before three rounds of knockout qualifying goes green at 5:05PM EST. Sunday begins with one 30-minute warm-up session before the 95-lap season finale race that afternoon.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season comes to an end Sunday afternoon with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Live TV coverage begins at 3:00PM followed by the green flag waving at 3:30PM EST.

“The final weekend of the year at Laguna, we are just looking to carry what we had in Portland to and build on those results,” said Ilott. “Hopefully we can get a bit more, the car was good in the test we had there. So yeah, we will see what we can get. A bit sad in a certain way the season is already ending, but hopefully we can lead into a good development in the off season after this.”

Yesterday, Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger announced the team will run two full time entries in the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Ilott will pilot the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet and the driver for the No. 78 entry will be announced at a later date.

“We are looking forward to finishing the season off strong,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “We have established a great baseline for JHR this season by running only one car and are excited to expand and build our second car program over the next few months. This year we have proved we have the pace and capabilities of running with the bigger teams, so I am excited to see what we can do with two cars next year.”