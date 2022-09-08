WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Date: Sunday, September 11
Round: 17/17
Total laps: 95 Laps
Total race distance: 212.61 miles/342.16 km
Length: 2.23 miles/3.60 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. ET
- Practice 2: Saturday, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 5:05 – 6:20 p.m. ET
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“We have one to go in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Laguna Seca is a very fast and flowing unique circuit. It is a track with a lot of history and beautiful weather for racing. We aren’t in championship contention anymore, so there will be one goal and one goal only: both cars on the podium.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|”It’s time to round off the season with probably the most iconic location on the calendar. We obviously want to finish as high up as we can in the standings, but we’re only aiming at winning this last race. I think it would be a deserving way to finish off a strong, but also challenging, season!”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“The final race of the season at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca should be an exciting one. Although we are no longer in contention for the championship, everyone is still hungry to end 2022 with a strong weekend. It’s a race where strategy is everything, so we’re going to give it our all for the No. 5 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet cars to get Pato and Felix up to the front. We’re ready to wrap up the season on a high note.”