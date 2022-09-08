“The final race of the season at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca should be an exciting one. Although we are no longer in contention for the championship, everyone is still hungry to end 2022 with a strong weekend. It’s a race where strategy is everything, so we’re going to give it our all for the No. 5 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet cars to get Pato and Felix up to the front. We’re ready to wrap up the season on a high note.”