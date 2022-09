Indianapolis, Indiana (September 7, 2022)– Juncos Hollinger Racing is excited to announce the team will field a second full time entry for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Callum Ilott will drive the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet and the driver of the No. 78 JHR Chevrolet will be announced at a later date. Photo Credit: Action…



