Editor’s note: This Indy Lights release is also available via our companion site, TSOLadder.com. #3: Cape Motorsports, , \rJagger Jones\r The USF2000 rookie of the year makes the jump to the top rung of the Road to Indy ladder BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 7 2022) – Cape Motorsports has signed the first of two drivers for its…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.