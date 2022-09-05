Portland, OR (Sunday, September 4, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing and drivers David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) and Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) completed the Grand Prix of Portland in 14th and 18th respectively. Details for both drivers are below.

Portland, OR (Sunday, September 4, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) didn’t have the outcome he would have like in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland but he did manage to climb to within five points of the leader in the Rookie of the Year standings with a 14th place finish.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Started: 10th

Finished: 14th

Malukas had a great start to the 110-lap event, picking up four positions on the first lap to move into sixth place.

He was running fifth by the time he made his first pit stop on Lap 16.

Unfortunately for the rookie, he, like others, struggled on the primary set of Firestone tires and lost positions during his second stint, running 14th for the majority of it.

The #18 HMD driver switched back to the alternate Firestone tire on his Lap 48 pit stop but the damage was already done, and he spent most of his stint in 15th position.

He made his final stop on Lap 79 and was able to move into 14th place on Lap 95, where he stayed until he took the checkered, but it wasn’t without a fight trying to gain more positions.

With Sunday’s finish, Malukas picked up six points on Christian Lundgaard to move to within five points in the Rookie of the Year battle going into the final race of the season next weekend at Laguna Seca.

So far this season, Malukas has a best finish of second at World Wide Technology Raceway and a best starting position of fifth (Toronto).

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We just finished the race in 14th after starting 10th. The start was great, I went on the outside of everyone, and we came out in sixth. Our first stint on Reds was very good. We choose to go with the primary tire for our second stint to see what we wanted to do for the rest of the race, and they just didn’t perform as well as we would have liked them to. We had no pace and lost all the positions we had gained at the start and fell all the way back to 16th. We continued to push until the yellow flag came out near the end. We were all bunched up on the restart, and had a lot of push to pass but unfortunately was still not able to get by any cars. It wasn’t the result we wanted but we were able to cut the gap to five points in the Rookie of the Year standings.”

Sato Fights Back to Finish 18th in Portland

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Portland, OR (Sunday, September 4, 2022) – Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT- Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) had a bit of an up and down day at the Grand Prix of Portland but at the end of the day he crossed the finished line in 18th place.

Started: 22nd

Finished: 18th

Sato maintained his position at the start of the race and spent the majority of his first two stints in 22nd and 23rd position.

Following his second pit stop on Lap 54, he climbed up to 21st and he was running 18th after his final stop on Lap 79.

A full course caution then came out on Lap 84 and Sato received a penalty for not packing up quickly enough, so he had to give up three positions, which put him back in 21st place.

Not one to give up, Sato continued to push and was once again running 18th by the time he crossed the finish line.

In 16 races this season, Sato has a best finish of fifth (World Wide Technology Raceway) and a best starting position of second on the streets of Detroit this year.

Career facts:

Has six INDYCAR SERIES wins (2013 – Long Beach; 2017 – Indy 500; 2018 – Portland; 2019 – Barber, Gateway: 2020 – Indy 500)

10 poles (2011 – Iowa, Edmonton; 2013 – Houston Race 1; 2014 – St. Pete, Detroit Race 2; 2017 – Detroit Race 2, Pocono; 2019 – Barber, Texas; 2020 St. Louis Race 2)

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“The Portland race had some good sides and some not so good sides. We were hoping to have more yellows and were aiming for a two-stop strategy at the very, very beginning. But when we got to about 10 -15 laps in, we realized it wasn’t going to work so we went back to full power. At that time our car was working well, and we passed some cars. The 51 boys did great pit stops and helped me gain some positions as well. However, under the yellow we were told that we didn’t pack up quickly enough. That wasn’t our intention, but we got a penalty and that sent us back three places. In the end, we ended up 18th, it wasn’t ideal, but the team is working really hard. Hopefully we have a stress free, penalty free, good weekend at Laguna Seca.”