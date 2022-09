Photo Courtesy of Juncos Hollinger Racing Portland, Oregon (September 4, 2022)ā€“ NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott brought home his second Top-10 finish of the season today in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, finishing ninth in the Grand Prix of Portland. The second to last race weekend kicked off Friday afternoon with one seventy-five-minute…



