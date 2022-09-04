GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND QUALIFYING NOTES

12th: RINUS VEEKAY 58.5356 (120.788 mph)

20th: CONOR DALY 58.4398 (120.986 mph)

TRACK: Portland International Raceway

LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course

RACE LENGTH: 110 laps/216.04 miles

BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. PT (NBC, 12 p.m. PT)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “We just didn’t have enough today. It’s tough with these group sometimes, with the separation and differences between them. Overall, I don’t think our run was bad, it’s just super close here. It’s great to be in such a competitive series. When you are next to two guys that are literally fighting for the championship and you’re right with them, not transferring, it’s crazy! Today, we weren’t on the right end of it so we will work on it for tomorrow.”



PORTLAND STATS

BEST START: 9th(2019)

BEST FINISH: 16th(2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 2

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 95

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* With the field split in half for this afternoon’s qualifying session, Conor Daly was assigned to Round 1, Group 2. He managed to turn eight laps around the Portland International Raceway road course in the allotted time, with his last lap being his quickest. At the end of the 10-minute session, he was 10th overall and would not advance. He will start 20th in tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Portland.

* Daly has two previous starts at Portland International Raceway. Despite never having driven a lap at the track prior to the 2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend, he qualified solidly in the 9th position. Last year, he raced forward several times during the event and was on pace for a Top 10 finish. A wheel gun malfunction during his final pit stop cost him mere seconds, but translated to several positions on track. He charged forward once again, picking up six spots in the final 20 laps to finish 16th.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 12th: “Being third quick in our first group was really good. My goal was to get into the Fast 12 this weekend after the pace we showed in practice, and we did that, but you always want more! The whole feel of the car totally changed from one run to the other so we are looking into that. But the team did a great job to give me a car that was able to comfortably make it to the Top 12. I really feel we should have been close to the Fast 6 there, so it’s tough! We did have a pretty good qualifying and we know what we need to do tomorrow.”