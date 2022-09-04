GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND QUALIFYING NOTES
|12th: RINUS VEEKAY 58.5356 (120.788 mph)
20th: CONOR DALY 58.4398 (120.986 mph)
TRACK: Portland International Raceway
LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course
RACE LENGTH: 110 laps/216.04 miles
BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. PT (NBC, 12 p.m. PT)
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “We just didn’t have enough today. It’s tough with these group sometimes, with the separation and differences between them. Overall, I don’t think our run was bad, it’s just super close here. It’s great to be in such a competitive series. When you are next to two guys that are literally fighting for the championship and you’re right with them, not transferring, it’s crazy! Today, we weren’t on the right end of it so we will work on it for tomorrow.”
PORTLAND STATS
BEST START: 9th(2019)
BEST FINISH: 16th(2021)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 9th
STARTS: 95
POLES: 1
BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016
|OF NOTE:
* With the field split in half for this afternoon’s qualifying session, Conor Daly was assigned to Round 1, Group 2. He managed to turn eight laps around the Portland International Raceway road course in the allotted time, with his last lap being his quickest. At the end of the 10-minute session, he was 10th overall and would not advance. He will start 20th in tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Portland.
* Daly has two previous starts at Portland International Raceway. Despite never having driven a lap at the track prior to the 2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend, he qualified solidly in the 9th position. Last year, he raced forward several times during the event and was on pace for a Top 10 finish. A wheel gun malfunction during his final pit stop cost him mere seconds, but translated to several positions on track. He charged forward once again, picking up six spots in the final 20 laps to finish 16th.
* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 12th: “Being third quick in our first group was really good. My goal was to get into the Fast 12 this weekend after the pace we showed in practice, and we did that, but you always want more! The whole feel of the car totally changed from one run to the other so we are looking into that. But the team did a great job to give me a car that was able to comfortably make it to the Top 12. I really feel we should have been close to the Fast 6 there, so it’s tough! We did have a pretty good qualifying and we know what we need to do tomorrow.”
PORTLAND STATS 2021 START: 25th 2021 FINISH: 17th
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 44
WINS: 1
POLES: 2
|OF NOTE:
* Rinus VeeKay’s Grand Prix of Portland race weekend began with two difficult practice sessions, but he showed the speed of the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet in qualifying. His best lap in Round 1, Group 1 had him sitting 3rd on the time sheets and easily transferring to the second round. In Round 2, he was 12th at the checkered flag which will translate into his starting position for tomorrow.
* Though VeeKay has only competed in one NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Portland International Raceway, his history with ECR at the track goes back to the beginning of his Indy car career. In August of 2019, ECR selected VeeKay for an evaluation test at Portland. It was the first of two successful tests before he was named full-time driver of the team’s No. 21 Chevrolet prior to the 2020 season. In the 2021 Grand Prix of Portland, he gained an astonishing 16 positions on the opening lap, but strategy would not fall his way the rest of the day and he would have to settle for 17th place. While climbing the Road To Indy ranks, VeeKay earned four pole positions, one victory and three runner-up finishes in four races at Portland.
* Through the generosity of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile), ECR’s Bitcoin Racing Team will continue to grow in 2022. VeeKay is back in the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet, the same design he campaigned in this year’s Indy 500. Any individual who scans the unique QR code on the side of the No. 21 car and completes the registration will receive free Bitcoin from Earnity, a community-based crypto platform of which BitNile is a significant investor.