INDIANAPOLIS (Sept.1, 2022) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and PNC Bank today announced the open application window for the 2023 Women in Motorsports internship program.



The program, which is designed to support the next generation of women to succeed as engineers, mechanics, entrepreneurs and in other motorsports-related careers, is entering its second year. College students from around the country have until Sept. 30, 2022 to apply for the fully-funded program set for summer 2023.



Women in Motorsports was launched in March as part of PNC’s national commitment to drive awareness and support for gender equality and economic inclusion for women in the workforce. The initiative is led by a group of mentors at CGR that includes Angela Ashmore, a race engineer who recently became the first female crew member to be part of an Indianapolis 500 winning team.



“This program gives young women a chance to experience motorsports firsthand, to use their knowledge in a highly competitive industry and see what a team-first organization is all about,” said Ashmore. “We had the pleasure of working with some amazing women this summer and are fortunate that a few are staying on while finishing their studies.”

”We are excited to be able to bring the internship back and provide more young women the opportunity to get this hands-on experience next summer,” said Debbie Guild, PNC head of Enterprise Technology and Security. “We are working closely with the team on new ways to enhance the program and share learnings with everyone. I had the privilege of spending time with the women in this year’s inaugural class and was proud to hear of their progress and excitement. I also think you’re seeing similar programs now as a result of our success and the coverage we’ve received. We’re looking forward to making this program even stronger for 2023 and creating more interest and opportunity in the sport.”



Interns will be fully integrated into CGR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams, including six-time champion Scott Dixon and the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda crew. With projects ranging from engine builds and electronic design in the team’s Indianapolis headquarters, to race day duties and performance modifications at tracks across the country, the internship class will be able to use this opportunity as a launchpad toward a career in motorsports.



To learn more and apply for the 2023 Women in Motorsports internship program, please visit ChipGanassiRacing.com/wim2023.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include four Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two Cadillac DPi’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and one GMC HUMMER EV in Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 21 championships and more than 240 victories, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts a state-of-the-art facility in Indianapolis, where INDYCAR, IMSA and Extreme E teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.chipganassiracing.com.