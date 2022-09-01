2022 Grand Prix of Portland Race Preview
Portland International Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 4
Round: 16/17
Total laps: 110 Laps
Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km
Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km
Number of turns: 12
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. ET
- Practice 2: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 3:05 – 4:20 p.m. ET
- Final Practice: Saturday, 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:23 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“Portland is a track that lately has been decided by Turn 1 crashes and strategy, so it will be interesting to see what happens this year. I have great memories there from 2018. We have one to go after Portland. I’m excited to end the season as it’s been pretty hectic and up and down; hopefully we end it on a high note.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|”Portland was our best race last year. I thought we were competitive all through that weekend, and that was the point last season where things really turned around for us, so it’ll be fun coming back. I think it’s one of the tracks where we come back, and you if can just start on a really good baseline, you don’t have to reinvent anything. We just have to fine-tune what we had last year, so I’m pretty excited about that. Hopefully, we can end the season on a high here; a couple podiums will be nice.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We’re excited to be back in Portland with another shot at the championship. With two races remaining on the 2022 calendar, we must maximize every opportunity as a team to ensure we are in the fight at the end. We’ve had good races in Portland in the past, but luck hasn’t been on our side. Hopefully that changes this weekend.”