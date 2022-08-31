GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND PREVIEW

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

TRACK: Portland International Raceway

LOCATION: Portland, Oregon, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course

RACE LENGTH: 110 laps/216.04 miles

PRACTICE:

Friday – 2:30-3:45 p.m. PT (Peacock Premium);

Saturday – 9-10 a.m. PT (Peacock Premium), 4:15-4:45 p.m. PT (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING:

Saturday – 12:05-1:20 p.m. PT (Peacock Premium)

RACE:

Sunday – 12:30 p.m. PT (NBC, 12 p.m. PT)

ED CARPENTER RACING

Only two races remain in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, beginning with this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland. Ed Carpenter Racing will return to the Pacific Northwest for the penultimate round at Portland International Raceway before heading down the coast to the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Rinus VeeKay is eager to return to Portland, a track where he had great success in the Road To Indy and his first experience in an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car. Quick at many of the road courses this year, Conor Daly welcomes the opportunity to finish his 2022 season strong.

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “I’m excited to get out to the west coast and get back to racing! We’re really looking for a great finish to our season and ready to rebound from an unfortunate set of circumstances at our last race in St. Louis. There’s a lot of great history at Portland and it’s a great place to kick off these last two race weekends of the year.”

BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

PORTLAND STATS

BEST START: 9th (2019)

BEST FINISH: 16th (2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 2

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 95

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly’s first season as full-time driver of ECR’s No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet has featured many solid results. Earlier this season, Daly advanced through all rounds of qualifying and started 4th in the first race of May, the GMR Grand Prix. Battling both wet and dry conditions during the race, he earned a Top 5 finish. Two weeks later, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th. Additional strong results followed the next three rounds at Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Later in the summer, Daly qualified 3rd for both races of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

* Daly has two previous starts at Portland International Raceway. Despite never having driven a lap at the track prior to the 2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend, he qualified solidly in the 9th position. Last year, he raced forward several times during the event and was on pace for a Top 10 finish. A wheel gun malfunction during his final pit stop cost him mere seconds, but translated to several positions on track. He charged forward once again, picking up six spots in the final 20 laps to finish 16th.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet: “I’m excited for Portland – Pointland! I’m going to call it Pointland because we want to get all of the points! Do you get the point? We’re still fighting for a Top 10 in the championship so we need some good results. To start these last two west coast races well is really important. We’ve been working very hard and we have found some things that will help our race set up. When I was in the Road to Indy, I clinched a championship there and won a few races. I really like the track, so we hope to have a great weekend with lots of cheers!”