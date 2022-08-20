16th: CONOR DALY 178.674 mph

23rd: RINUS VEEKAY 176.005 mph

25th: ED CARPENTER 173.667 mph

TRACK: World Wide Technology Raceway

LOCATION: Madison, Illinois, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.25-mile oval

RACE LENGTH: 260 laps/325 miles

BROADCAST: Saturday – 5 p.m. CT (USA Network)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 16th: “We made a good step forward from practice. To pick up two tenths from practice to qualifying is a lot, the ECR guys have done a great job working with me. This is my first time here with this team, so it’s been a learning curve for all of us to get what I want out of it. We’re getting better and better every run and we did it again in qualifying. It’s obviously not where we want to be yet, but I do love this track. It’s one of my favorites. We can race forward!”



WWT RACEWAY STATS

BEST START: 11th (2017)

BEST FINISH: 5th (2017)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 5

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 94

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly improved his fastest lap of the day nearly two tenths of a second from practice to qualifying. He will start 16th with a two-lap average speed of 178.674 mph.

* Each time Daly has competed at WWT Raceway, he has recorded a strong finish. In five races at the 1.25-mile oval, he has four Top 10s and has not finished lower than 11th. This weekend will be his first at WWT Raceway with ECR; for the past two seasons, Daly drove at the road and street courses and the Indianapolis 500 for ECR and Carlin for the remaining oval events.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 23rd: “I expected a little more out of the car, but I really pushed as hard as I could. We were really at the edge of the tire, even more so than last year. We’ve been struggling a little bit today, but this is a track where you can pass a lot of cars. Especially on restarts, there are a lot of things happening. Last year, I came from 24th and was almost up to the Top 10. You can definitely pass and we can do work from the back.”



WWT RACEWAY STATS

BEST START: 14th (2020)

BEST FINISH: 4th (2020)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 3rd

STARTS: 43

WINS: 1

POLES: 2 OF NOTE:

Rinus VeeKay’s best lap in qualifying was over a mile and hour faster than what he turned in practice earlier today. His two lap average of 176.005 mph will have him rolling off 23rd tomorrow.

Just two weeks ago, it was announced that VeeKay will continue with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2023 as part of a multi-year agreement. He has spent his entire NTT INDYCAR SERIES career behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet, including his rookie year of 2020 where the WWT Raceway weekend was his best to that point. VeeKay drove up to 6th in Race 1, which was his highest finish on an oval until the next day. At the start of Race 2, VeeKay went four-wide down the backstretch and gained seven positions in the first lap. He continued a spirited charge through the field for the duration of the event, eventually climbing to 4th place.

Through the generosity of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile), ECR’s Bitcoin Racing Team will continue to grow in 2022. VeeKay is back in the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet, the same design he campaigned in this year’s Indy 500. Any individual who scans the unique QR code on the side of the No. 21 car and completes the registration will receive free Bitcoin from Earnity, a community-based crypto platform of which BitNile is a significant investor.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet, Qualified 25th: “I’m pretty frustrated that we haven’t been able to solve our issues. It gets exacerbated by being the first to qualify constantly because it goes off of entrant points, but that’s the rule. We’ll be starting pretty far back, but we’ll see if we can do something with it.”