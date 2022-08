By Steve Wittich This is getting good! The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to the tricky World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway oval for the antepenultimate round of the 2022 season. Anything can happen with 11 drivers – Will Power, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.