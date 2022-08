By Steve Wittich Welcome to TSO’s Friday coverage from Madison, Ill., and the 1.25-mile, World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway oval. According to @Indycar_Wxman, today will be lovely, and tomorrow bears watching but isn’t looking like a washout some are predicting. Link To Tweet More than 12 hours of on-track activity on Friday Today’s busy…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.