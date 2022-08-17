NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 14

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Andretti Autosport nears the end of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with one final oval race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The 1.25-mile oval is known for having varying degrees of banking in each of its turns and being egg-shaped. The Andretti Autosport team has collected multiple top-ten finishes in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 since the series returned to the track in 2017.

FAST FACTS:

Colton Herta started the 2021 race from second, with Alexander Rossi starting inside the top 10 as well.

Romain Grosjean made his oval debut at the raceway in 2021

Devlin DeFrancesco participated in the rookie test at World Wide Technology Raceway prior to the race weekend

Michael Andretti won at World Wide Technology Raceway in 1999

With three races remaining in the 2022 season Herta and Rossi find themselves inside the top 10 of the drivers’ points standings

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

“I’m really excited to get St. Louis. We had a really strong car there last year. We led a lot of the race but unfortunately had a mechanical issue. But it shows we had a lot of speed, so it’s exciting to get back there with that in mind.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

“I’m excited for the St. Louis this weekend as we had a fast car last time around. This is always one we look forward to because the promoters do a great job, and it’s our only night race of the year.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

“World Wide Technology Raceway was my first oval last year and I had a blast. I’ve learned a lot about ovals and INDYCAR racing since and have used that, especially with the doubleheader in Iowa. Andretti Autosport had a good car there last year so I’m hoping we can have a strong weekend.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

“The test last week went really well there. I think we made a lot of progress, and it was good to get a feel for the track. It makes me excited to get back to the track this weekend. Hopefully, we can build on the data we have and get a good race in.”

ROB EDWARDS

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“We had a mixed weekend at Iowa but I’m hoping that we can pick up where we left off at World Wide Technology Raceway last year, where Colton and Alexander had good speed and Romain had a strong race as a ‘rookie.’ The test last week with Devlin allowed us to try a few things to the benefit of the whole team. Looking forward to getting some results on the board.”