MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX RACE NOTES

12th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet

17th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Bommarito Automotive Group 500,

August 20 (USA Network, 6 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “We were taking advantage of everything that we needed to. We had a good start, got a couple of spots, cycled forward, avoided accidents. But we just got hit really, really hard in the rear region of the car and broke the gearbox. Jack Harvey hit me, but he didn’t have anywhere to go either. It’s hard, if I go any deeper into that corner, I hit the two guys in front of me. We were just an innocent victim. The BitNile guys did an incredible job getting us back out there. We picked up a lot of positions as the race when on, due to even more chaos. Again, not where we wanted to be but we salvaged what we could.”



RACE RESULTS:

START: 22nd

FINISH: 17th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 74/80 OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly qualified 22nd for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, but quickly moved forward during the race. The first caution flag flew on Lap 8 and Daly was already up six positions to 16th. His first pit stop came under the second caution, on Lap 23, and he entered the pit lane rom the 12th position.

* He held the 12th position until the Lap 41 restart, when he was struck from behind by another competitor. With damage to the gearbox, he had to stop for a change to a new gear stack. The No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet crew worked an an astounding pace, completing the change in only six laps.

* Despite being several laps down to the field, Daly persevered. He was the last car running after the unscheduled pit stop; by the end of the race, he had climbed back up to the 17th position.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “Well, well, well. Things that do not go together: oil and water and Rinus VeeKay and luck! Really, to begin with, I had an amazing race. I was passing people and really enjoying driving out there. I was actually ahead of the whole podium. It was going pretty good until I severely locked my brakes in Turn 9 and lost a bit. Then in the pits, lost a few positions, no biggie. Got them back! Then a driver who is many, many laps down went to inspect the wall and I couldn’t avoid him. I lost a lap there and just had to hang back. But ended up P12, not bad. All things considered: drove like a champion…finished 12th.”