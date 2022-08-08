MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX RACE NOTES
12th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet
17th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Bommarito Automotive Group 500,
August 20 (USA Network, 6 p.m. ET)
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “We were taking advantage of everything that we needed to. We had a good start, got a couple of spots, cycled forward, avoided accidents. But we just got hit really, really hard in the rear region of the car and broke the gearbox. Jack Harvey hit me, but he didn’t have anywhere to go either. It’s hard, if I go any deeper into that corner, I hit the two guys in front of me. We were just an innocent victim. The BitNile guys did an incredible job getting us back out there. We picked up a lot of positions as the race when on, due to even more chaos. Again, not where we wanted to be but we salvaged what we could.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 22nd
FINISH: 17th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 74/80
|OF NOTE:
* Conor Daly qualified 22nd for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, but quickly moved forward during the race. The first caution flag flew on Lap 8 and Daly was already up six positions to 16th. His first pit stop came under the second caution, on Lap 23, and he entered the pit lane rom the 12th position.
* He held the 12th position until the Lap 41 restart, when he was struck from behind by another competitor. With damage to the gearbox, he had to stop for a change to a new gear stack. The No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet crew worked an an astounding pace, completing the change in only six laps.
* Despite being several laps down to the field, Daly persevered. He was the last car running after the unscheduled pit stop; by the end of the race, he had climbed back up to the 17th position.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “Well, well, well. Things that do not go together: oil and water and Rinus VeeKay and luck! Really, to begin with, I had an amazing race. I was passing people and really enjoying driving out there. I was actually ahead of the whole podium. It was going pretty good until I severely locked my brakes in Turn 9 and lost a bit. Then in the pits, lost a few positions, no biggie. Got them back! Then a driver who is many, many laps down went to inspect the wall and I couldn’t avoid him. I lost a lap there and just had to hang back. But ended up P12, not bad. All things considered: drove like a champion…finished 12th.”
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 10th
FINISH: 12th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 84/85
|OF NOTE:
* Rinus VeeKay started 10th in today’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. He settled into the 12th position after the green flag, but did not stay there for long. Ten laps into the event, he began his charge forward. By his first pit stop on Lap 23, he was up to 8th.
* As the different pit strategies played out, VeeKay found himself 11th. As he was on the alternate green Firehawks, he was able to use them to his advantage at each of the restarts. He had climbed up to 6th before his second pit stop on Lap 50. Unfortunately, two laps later, he came around Turn 4 to find another car had made contact with the tire barrier. With nowhere to go, VeeKay too went into the tires and struck the stopped car.
* Damage was limited to only the front wing and repairs were quickly made to the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet. He rejoined the race in 18th, albeit one lap behind the field. In the last 15 laps of the race, five cars dropped out and VeeKay picked up each position. A second-to-last lap pass propelled VeeKay up to the 12th finish position.