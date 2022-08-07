Qualifying Report

Qualified: 21st

Rain showers and lightning delayed qualifying today for the INDYCAR Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. A slick track made for challenging qualifying for all competitors.

New sponsor Acumatica, who is new to racing, met the team and learned the ropes of an exciting street circuit. Simona continued to better her times on the tight street circuit.

The Nashville street circuit is an 11-turn, 2.1-mile street course in downtown Nashville. Tomorrow’s race is 80 laps (168 miles).

What They’re Saying

Simona De Silvestro, driver, #16 Paretta Autosport Acumatica Chevrolet:Today was a big improvement in practice from yesterday. I think we were quite close (in time) to our teammates, which was something really positive. Unfortunately, in qualifying I was pushing quite hard in our Acumatica Chevrolet and tapped the wall and bent the tow link. We didn’t have time to really repair it so was a bit frustrated from that point of view because I think we would have been faster than we’ve been in the last two races. But tomorrow is a long day and we’ll be moving forward.

Beth Paretta, owner, Paretta Autosport: Qualifying for us today was unfortunate, but after the rain and the rain delay the track was slick. Simona slightly touched the wall. We had her come in for some repairs on the Acumatica Chevrolet and the clock just ran out. We weren’t able to get some clean qualifying laps and sometimes that happens. It’s okay though because we are prepared for the race. At a narrow track like Nashville, sometimes being in the back can work in your favor.