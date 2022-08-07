NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 13

STREETS OF NASHVILLE



DHL driver Romain Grosjean will start the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix second after making his third appearance in the Firestone Fast Six in the 2022 season. This is Grosjean’s second appearance in Firestone Fast Six on the streets of Nashville; he started the 2021 race sixth. The remainder of the Andretti Autosport lineup faired worse in qualifying. Devlin DeFrancesco, Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi did not advance out of group one due to limited time from red flags. Both DeFrancesco and Herta caused red flags during the session without turning a recorded lap.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

QUALIFYING RESULT: 2LAP TIME: 1:14.6975″It feels perfect for all of us. We’ve worked very hard. We had a few issues and couldn’t get the car quite where we wanted it yesterday. A change we made for Practice One made the car come alive, and I knew we could work with that. Good job from all of the No. 28 DHL crew; they have been making so many changes. Olivier, my engineer, has been working hard as well. I think it’s important that we start at the front for tomorrow. I’m also happy for DHL, they’ve been such a great sport, and I’m ready for the race tomorrow.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

QUALIFYING RESULT: 17LAP TIME: 1:21.4579

“Really disappointing. We didn’t even do a lap in qualifying on blacks or reds because of the red flag. That’s the way INDYCAR rules work; it is what it is. It’s disappointing because, obviously, we’ve been in the top six all weekend, our teammate is on the front row. I think we had the car to fight for it, and we didn’t even get the opportunity. That’s the way it goes sometimes and we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

QUALIFYING RESULT: 23LAP TIME: N/A

“I broke too late, got in a little too deep. The conditions were a little tricky; they were very slow compared to what we had earlier because of the rain that came through and kind of washed away a lot of the good rubber. I feel really bad. I screwed myself; I screwed Rossi and probably a few other guys that were just innocent bystanders.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT



QUALIFYING RESULT: 25LAP TIME: N/A

“I don’t really know what to say. We didn’t get a lap in. I’m sorry to take away time from my teammates and others. There’s still plenty to look forward to tomorrow. I’m going to try and stay positive.”