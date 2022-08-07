10th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:15.3897 (100.279 mph)

22nd: CONOR DALY 01:16.3955 (98.959 mph)



TRACK: Streets of Downtown Nashville

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee, USA



TRACK LAYOUT: 2.15-mile, 11-turn street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 80 laps/173.6 miles



BROADCAST: Sunday – 2:30 p.m. CT (NBC, 2 p.m. CT)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 22nd: “Today was a tough day for us. We have made the car better in every session, but we just seem to be missing a bit still. Hopefully, we can keep working on it overnight and go racing tomorrow. Anything can happen here obviously, we’ll just try to take advantage of everything situation we can and keep moving forward.”



NASHVILLE STATS

2021 START: 20th

2021 FINISH: 12th

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 93

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* With the field split in half for qualifying, Conor Daly was assigned to Round 1, Group 2. He managed to turn seven laps around the tight street circuit in the allotted time with his 6th lap being his quickest. At the end of the 10-minute session, he was 11th overall and would not advance.

* Daly’s first experience with the Music City Grand Prix was eventful. Prior to qualifying, Daly had not been able to turn any laps on the red tires and had to learn their characteristics on the fly. He qualified 20th and dropped back several positions in the opening laps as he tried to avoid on-track issues around him. An early pit stop, combined with numerous yellow laps and red flags, moved him as high as 3rd and allowed him to stay out until Lap 52. The late race stop ensured he was able to finish with plenty of fuel. As other competitors stopped again and had problems, Daly moved up to a 12th-place finish.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 10th: “After being 22nd in practice, I am pretty happy to be starting P10! We were almost two seconds faster than we were in practice, we took a really big chunk of time off. It’s important at this place to stay as far ahead of as much as you can. We are ahead of a lot, I think we will be fine. And I probably deserve to wear my cowboy hat again!”