NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 13

STREETS OF NASHVILLE

The streets of Music City came alive today with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ return to Nashville. A total of 26 cars and drivers completed in the 75-minute practice session which saw roughly 65-minutes of green-flag running. This was the first session the NTT INDYCAR SERIES ran the Firestone Guayule Race Tires. Andretti Autosport used the session to reacquaint itself with the aggressive street course.

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

FAST LAP TIME: 1:16.7041P6 Completed only 16 laps during the session due time needed to repair a brake issue “Good to be back here in Nashville. The track seems to be pretty much the same, which is nice. We struggled with some braking issues but the team did a good job changing them during the session, which is never an easy task. The new, green alternate tires, I think, are fine. The performance seems to be a good step from the primaries.”

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

FAST LAP TIME: 1:16.8435P8 “The track today seemed very similar to last year, which is nice because I thought we had a very good car last year. It seems like there is a little bit to find, I’m not exactly sure where that is, but we’ll look tonight at things and figure it out.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

FAST LAP TIME: 1:16.9479P10 “First session in Nashville. Pretty fun track. The bridge is always a challenge with the bump. We’ve made some good setup work with the car. We couldn’t really get a good lap on the soft tire, but we have some good takeaways from the session.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWER TAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

FAST LAP TIME: 1:17.5815P18 “Practice One done here at the Music City Grand Prix. We have a lot to do for tomorrow, I think. The first time around here, so we’ve been learning the track and also working on the car. It’s also our first time on the new Green, alternate sidewall tires, so we have a lot to take in and look through overnight.”