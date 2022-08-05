Music City Grand Prix Underway

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES held practice for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville today. The drivers faced a course similar to last year’s where Chip Ganassi Racing went 1-2 with Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon.



Music City Grand Prix

Practice Results

P1 – Christian Lundgaard (1:15.9659)

P9 – Alex Palou (1:16.8505)

P11 – Marcus Ericsson (1:16.9763)

P16 – Scott Dixon (1:17.4430)

P24 – Jimmie Johnson (1:18.7645)

Scott Dixon and No. 9 PNC Bank Honda team Won the Pit Stop Competition in Nashville, TN

Before the team hit the track around the Titans’ stadium on Friday, Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson took on the Battle of Broadway in the heart of Nashville. The fan favorite pit stop competition, which pits six teams against each other, saw defending champion Dixon and his No. 9 PNC Bank Honda team take the win for a second year running. Catch coverage for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, August 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, and be sure to follow along with the action on the INDYCAR App powered by NTT Data.

Music City Grand Prix I Nashville, TN

80 LAPS | 173.6 MILES

INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is coming to Nashville, Tennessee with the inaugural Music City Grand Prix. For three days in August, the streets of downtown will come alive with the sounds of music, food, and racing, all spun into an experience you just have to be there to feel. This temporary street circuit takes racers by Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL Tennessee Titans, and over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville, the first motorsports course of its kind in the world to cross a major body of water.

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda

“Practice here in Nashville was hot and toasty but it’s fun to be back here on the streets of Nashville. Some good memories from last year. The session was pretty messy with a lot of red flags and traffic, so we didn’t really get a lot of laps. Interesting with the new green Firestones, they were behaving a bit different than what we are used to.”



Alex Palou

No. 10 NTT DATA Honda

“Practice done here at Nashville. It was a lot of action – red flags, yellows, lots of traffic as always. The car was ok. It’s on the ballpark. We need to work a little more on it to try and make it faster. We have some time tomorrow before qualifying. It was bumpy as always but it’s fun to be back here in Nashville. It’s really warm so hopefully we get the good weather in, it doesn’t rain and we have a good day.”



Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda

“I think some of the updates to the track they’ve done a really good job, especially the transitions on and off the bridges. I think traffic was the fight for everybody. We had a good first run, the car did some good speed, but we didn’t get to run really on the reds at all. Had three or four good laps going and then got traffic. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”



Jimmie Johnson

No. 48 Carvana Honda

“First practice in Nashville, nice to be back here in town. I enjoyed the pit stop competition yesterday and enjoyed seeing all of the fans. I’ve been racing here since the ‘90s and there is a ton of energy. The track has been improved some as well. They certainly have put a big effort into it. I just think these are old rough roads and crossing over the bridge is quite tricky.”