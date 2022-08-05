“Today was a good day. I’m excited to be back at Nashville; it’s such a great city. This is a very tricky track with it being so bumpy, and there’s not really a whole lot you can do to make the car love the track. We are trying to make the most of it, and everyone is battling at the moment with the bumps, braking zone and those types of things.



“Felix was able to put together a lap on the Firestone green tires, which was nice to see him end in P2. With Pato, we never got to put a full lap together, so we will put the pieces of the puzzle together with the data to see where we are at. We feel good about where the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are, and there were no dramas in that session. Changes overnight should be low key and we will see how it goes tomorrow.”