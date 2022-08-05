Streets of Nashville
Date: Sunday, August 7
Round: 14/17
Total Laps: 80 Laps
Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km
Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 2nd, 01:16.2050Total Laps: 22“It’s good to be back in Nashville. I forgot how bumpy it is out there; it definitely takes a few laps to get into it. But it’s fun, I love this track. It feels a bit different compared to last year and it took a little while to get up to speed. It was great to start the weekend strong with the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. “I think it’s very early though. The track is going to rubber in a lot and a lot of people are going to find speed. Coming out in P2 in the first practice shows that we are focused on the job.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 14th, 01:17.3180
Total Laps: 25
“We rolled off the truck strong. I’m happy with where the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is, and I think we are in the window for tomorrow heading into qualifying.“Practice 1 was a really busy session with lots of craziness with cars going off course, and I could never get a clean lap in on the green Firestones. We never got a complete run in. On a proper, new tire run, it was interrupted every single time.“So yes, it was a messy session, but regardless of that, we are in a good spot and the car feels good.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was a good day. I’m excited to be back at Nashville; it’s such a great city. This is a very tricky track with it being so bumpy, and there’s not really a whole lot you can do to make the car love the track. We are trying to make the most of it, and everyone is battling at the moment with the bumps, braking zone and those types of things.
“Felix was able to put together a lap on the Firestone green tires, which was nice to see him end in P2. With Pato, we never got to put a full lap together, so we will put the pieces of the puzzle together with the data to see where we are at. We feel good about where the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are, and there were no dramas in that session. Changes overnight should be low key and we will see how it goes tomorrow.”