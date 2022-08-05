Source: Team PR

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) August 5, 2022 – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today an associate partnership with The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (Singing Machine, NASDAQ: MICS). The North American leader in consumer karaoke products will be displayed on both the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet of Conor Daly and the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay in this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES event in the streets of downtown Nashville, Tennessee will begin on Friday, August 5 and culminate with an 80-lap race on Sunday, August 7.

Singing Machine was the first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States and now offer the industry’s widest line of karaoke products. In addition to their Home Karaoke Series and Kids Series, Singing Machine also offers products for use within vehicles. The in-car mics are part of the CARPOOL KARAOKE universe, in partnership with the popular recurring segment on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN. Ed Carpenter Racing team partner BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile) is the majority shareholder of Singing Machine.

BitNile’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III, stated, “I have admired Singing Machine for more than a decade. Singing is a basic human action and music has the power to evoke an emotional response within us. Gary and his team have built a company that that is a clear leader in its category. We look forward to supporting his plans to lead Singing Machine for years to come.”

ECR team owner Ed Carpenter is honored to welcome another of Mr. Ault’s companies to his team. “It is great to welcome an additional BitNile-associated company to ECR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” stated Carpenter. He continued, “Based on the success we have seen this season with Earnity, Alzamend Neuro and TurnOnGreen, we know Singing Machine will be another innovate and enthusiastic partner for our team. We hope the fans love what they are bringing to the Music City Grand Prix!”

In addition to placement on the wheel ramps on ECR’s No. 20 and No. 21 Chevrolets, Singing Machine will have two unique activation areas on-site at the Music City Grand Prix and branding around the circuit. Often seen in the streets of Nashville, the popular CARPOOL KARAOKE Party Bus will be parked inside the venue and provide an immersive experience. Near the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock, a Singing Machine karaoke lounge will also welcome fans.

Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine, commented, “As a music company, we’re thrilled to be heading to the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville with Ed Carpenter Racing. We have some phenomenal branding on their No. 20 and No. 21 BitNile cars and Singing Machine signage throughout the event. We have also planned an innovative CARPOOL KARAOKE activation bus and a Singing Machine karaoke lounge. INDYCAR fans are some of the best in the world and we are excited for the opportunity to introduce our brand in front of tens of thousands of new customers!”

Singing Machine will invite spectators to demo products throughout the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix event weekend. On-track activity will begin on Friday, August 5 with the opening practice session at 3:15 p.m. CT. Saturday, August 6 will feature second practice at 11:15 a.m. CT and qualifying at 3:30 p.m. CT, followed by a warm-up session at 9:15 a.m. CT on Sunday. The 80-lap Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 7.