Sunday, July 31

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, July 30, 2022) – Information about Verizon 200 at the Brickyard track activity Sunday, July 31 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

2:30 p.m.: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Cup Series)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $40 for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Flex stand (H Stand Sections 1-6, Southwest Vista Sections 1-10, Northwest Vista Sections 16-20 and Tower Terrace Sections 75-79) tickets are $55. Reserved seats range from $60 to $175. Children 15 and under are admitted free in General Admission and Flex Stand areas with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (11 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 7S, Gate 7, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A.

PARKING: Free parking is accessible through Gate 10 in Lot 7 (North 40). Free ADA parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Paid parking is $20 in Main Gate, Lot 3, Lot 1B and Lot 2. Additional paid parking is $75 in Gate 1 Lot (Parcel B). Pre-paid parking is $20 in Lot 8 and $25 in Infield Turn 3. Pre-paid ADA parking is available in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Lot, and pre-paid motorcycle parking is available in the South Carousel Lot.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (11 a.m.-5 p.m.): The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, located inside Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. For fans attending the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, free Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield. Museum guests must possess an event ticket or credential to the event days and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum to visit. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.