NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 13

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Andretti Autosport collected its second win of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Alexander Rossi and the No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS/ AutoNation Honda took home top honors at the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rossi is the eighth driver to take home a win this year. Colton Herta also battled out for the win before mechanical issues ended his race early. Romain Grosjean fought to find pace while Devlin DeFrancesco battled to hold on to track position after making a stellar start.

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

Is the fourth driver to claim wins on both the oval and road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

His first win of the season and first win since 2019 at Road America

“Relief is the main word. We’ve had some race wins we’ve thrown away and some where we just didn’t have the pace for whatever reason. We knew things were trending in a good direction this year. The one constant has been the mental strength of the whole team. It’s not just me. They go in every day and work their butts off and when they don’t get results, it’s hard for them as well. As a unit that’s one of our strengths is to just continue forward. It’s a big team win. A big thank you to Andretti Autosport.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 2 1 8 (318 pts)

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

Advanced six positions over the course of the race

Finished 17th at the GMR Grand Prix in May

“First of all, congratulations to Alexander (Rossi) and the No. 27 team. On our side, it’s been a tricky weekend. We had some issues on Friday that we managed to resolve, but our pace wasn’t good enough for a result. We will analyze everything to make sure we can bounce back in Nashville.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 22 16 14 (259 pts)

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWER TAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

Advanced six positions in the first two laps of the race

Finished 21st in the GMR Grand Prix in May

“That was a tough race but I think we learned some things we can take forward into the last few races of the season. I always say it, I have a great crew. The Andretti Steinbrenner No. 29 PowerTap Honda was strong. We showed that in qualifying, it just didn’t come together in the race today.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 14 18 23 (151 pts)

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

Retired on Lap 55 after driveline issues began on Lap 48

Led 17 laps in total

“The No. 26 Gainbridge Honda was strong all weekend. The crew did a great job with the setup, I think we were the car to beat honestly. We had the issue halfway through the race and there was nothing we could do at that point. I’m looking forward to Nashville. As a team, we’ve been strong on street courses so I think we’ll be in a good position.”