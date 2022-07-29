INDIANAPOLIS (July 29, 2022) — The tough qualifying sessions continue for the AJ Foyt Racing team as the NTT INDYCAR Series shares the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. The Gallagher Grand Prix kicks off the festivities on Saturday while NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard wraps up the weekend on Sunday.

Kyle Kirkwood will start 21st in the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet after posting a lap time of 1 minute, 11.21 seconds (123.293 mph) around the 2.439-mile course.

“Ended up 21st. Obviously, not as good as we’d like to be,” Kirkwood said. “And we felt like we were a lot better at the test when we were here a few weeks ago and very similar conditions. So, we’re scratching our heads a little bit, but now we’ve got some time between qualifying and tomorrow’s warm up to really dig into the car and see what’s different. Granted, this is a different car than what we tested here. And so that might have something to do with it. But we’re gonna have to dig into and see exactly what the discrepancies are to figure out if we can get this baby back to the front for tomorrow’s warm up.”

Dalton Kellett will start 24th in the No. 4 K-Line Insulators USA Chevrolet having lapped the 14-turn course in 1 minute, 12.00 seconds (121.940 mph).

“Overall tough qualifying for us,” said the 28-year-old Canadian. “Just didn’t feel like we’ve quite got the most out of the reds. Still struggling with the same thing since the start of the first practice: understeer in high and low speed corners. So, trying to dial some of that out. We thought we made a good decent swing at it for qualifying but still kind of missed on the balance a little bit with the reds. We opted to go to reds early and were one of the first ones on reds, so that never really helps. We’re still looking for a chunk of time so we’re gonna figure out just how we can get a little more front grip dialed into this No. 4 K-Line car and see what we’ve got for tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist won the pole with a lap time of 1 minute, 10.22 seconds (125.030 mph). Finishing in the Firestone Fast 6 were Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Christian Lundgaard.

The Gallagher Grand Prix will be broadcast Saturday, July 30th on NBC at 12 noon ET with the green flag waving at 12:30 p.m. ET.