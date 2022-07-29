2022 Gallagher Grand Prix
Arrow McLaren SP
Practice and Qualifying Report
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Date: Saturday, July 30
Round: 13/17
Total Laps: 85 Laps
Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 km
Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
- Warm-Up: Saturday, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. on NBC
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 7th, 01:10.2948
Total Laps: 25
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 01:10.1220
- Round 2: 2nd, 01:10.0781
- Firestone Fast Six: 1st, 01:10.2265
Starting Position: 1st
“The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was just unbelievable. I felt so calm in the car, and I knew in the car when I did that lap it was the one.
“In Round 1, we only did one lap on the red Firestones, and it was a good one, so they called me in to save the tire life for the Firestone Fast Six. Everything from then on worked out perfectly.
“A huge thanks to the team, because that is a really good car.”
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 20th, 01:10.7272
Total Laps: 26
Qualifying:
- Round 1, Group 1: 4th, 01:10.6084
- Round 2: 5th, 01:10.1574
- Firestone Fast Six: 3rd, 01:10.6092
Starting Position: 3rd
“It was a great day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the team. Felix is on pole, that was a great lap, and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is P3. I’m super pumped for that, because of where we were in Practice 1 and at the start of the qualifying.
Great job to everyone and tomorrow is all about keeping our nose clean in Turn 1 and in the rest of race. We have some great race cars underneath us and hopefully we end up with a great team result.”
Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
“I feel really good after today after that good qualifying session. Certainly, I’m proud of everyone’s hard work after a really messy practice session for the team. It was a quick hour to hour and a half in between sessions. There was a ton of really good work in the engineering office and with the mechanics under the tent to get the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets where they needed to be to compete. Obviously, we executed in qualifying in all three phases. We are all super happy about that and all we have to do is capitalize on tomorrow.”