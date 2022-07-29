2022 Gallagher Grand Prix

Arrow McLaren SP

Practice and Qualifying Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Date: Saturday, July 30

Round: 13/17

Total Laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 km

Length: 2.439 miles/3.925 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Warm-Up: Saturday, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. ET

Green Flag: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. on NBC

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 1: 7th, 01:10.2948

Total Laps: 25

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 01:10.1220

1st, 01:10.1220 Round 2: 2nd, 01:10.0781

2nd, 01:10.0781 Firestone Fast Six: 1st, 01:10.2265

Starting Position: 1st

“The No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was just unbelievable. I felt so calm in the car, and I knew in the car when I did that lap it was the one.

“In Round 1, we only did one lap on the red Firestones, and it was a good one, so they called me in to save the tire life for the Firestone Fast Six. Everything from then on worked out perfectly.

“A huge thanks to the team, because that is a really good car.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 1: 20th, 01:10.7272

Total Laps: 26

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 4th, 01:10.6084

4th, 01:10.6084 Round 2: 5th, 01:10.1574

5th, 01:10.1574 Firestone Fast Six: 3rd, 01:10.6092

Starting Position: 3rd

“It was a great day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the team. Felix is on pole, that was a great lap, and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet is P3. I’m super pumped for that, because of where we were in Practice 1 and at the start of the qualifying.

Great job to everyone and tomorrow is all about keeping our nose clean in Turn 1 and in the rest of race. We have some great race cars underneath us and hopefully we end up with a great team result.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“I feel really good after today after that good qualifying session. Certainly, I’m proud of everyone’s hard work after a really messy practice session for the team. It was a quick hour to hour and a half in between sessions. There was a ton of really good work in the engineering office and with the mechanics under the tent to get the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets where they needed to be to compete. Obviously, we executed in qualifying in all three phases. We are all super happy about that and all we have to do is capitalize on tomorrow.”