Indianapolis, Indiana (July 28, 2022)– Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) is delighted to confirm that Callum Ilott has signed a new long-term contract and will continue to race for the team in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the foreseeable future.

JHR beat a host of teams to the talented British driver’s signature at the end of 2021 when it persuaded him to spearhead its fresh assault on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

A promising showing in the #77 JHR Chevrolet during the final three rounds of 2021 served as a prelude to other impressive performances in 2022.

The 23-year-old has qualified inside the top-12 at all road courses so far this season, with his best grid slot coming at the GMR Grand Prix where he started seventh. Callum’s strongest race performance came at the same race where he finished eighth – securing his and JHR’s best-ever result in the series.

The speed with which Callum has adapted to the unique challenges of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, his race-winning potential, and the excellent relationship he has established with the entire Juncos Hollinger Racing team has convinced both parties to extend their agreement beyond the end of the current season.

“After seeing the results that we have been able to put forward at JHR for most of the year and the work that has been going on in the background by Ricardo and Brad to improve for the years beyond, made sense to continue with the team and keep building,” said Ilott. “The potential that we have shown as a one car team can only get better as we grow and expand this program. I am super happy to continue working with all the team members at JHR, we have created a great foundation together this season. The effort that everyone puts in and the working environment that they have is amazing. From where we started at a year ago, to where we are now, I am confident that we will find more success together.”

“Back in 2021, I took my time to choose our NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver from a list of five drivers,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “Even when Callum was not on the radar for most of the teams here in the states, I knew he was the perfect fit for our team. Not only for his potential as a driver, but his personality and his desire to win which aligns with our team philosophy. Today, almost a year later, I’m happy to confirm Callum’s continuation with the team for long term. From the last three races during the 2021 season and the great results we have had so far this year, shows we were right in choosing him as our driver. Together with our new members of JHR, we have proven so much in a short time, which is incredible with the caliber of drivers and teams currently in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. This is just the beginning of a new era at JHR and I’m looking forward to continuing our work with Callum and to the results we know we can receive together as a team.”

“Callum is a supremely talented young driver who beyond his driving skills and technical feedback, possesses the character and passion required to be a champion,” said JHR Co-owner Brad Hollinger. “He is a very quick study, having learned with exceptional speed how to exact the best from the car. His team rapport is excellent and public speaking shows he is a natural media talent as well. We could not be more excited to have Callum drive for and represent JHR. He is a rare combination of raw talent, intelligence, and maturity.”

One of global motorsport’s brightest talents, Callum arrived in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after deciding not to continue his pursuit of a potential race seat in Formula One.

A member of the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017, Callum served as Scuderia Ferrari’s official F1 test driver, and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s reserve driver in 2021.

His other notable career achievements include finishing as FIA Formula 2 Championship vice champion in 2020 and securing an LMGTE podium on his first visit to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021.