Friday, July 29

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, July 28, 2022) – Information about Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice and Gallagher Grand Prix practice track activity Friday, July 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Public gates open

9:30-11 a.m.: Gallagher Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Practice 1

1-2:15 p.m.: Gallagher Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Qualifying

3:05-3:35 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Practice 1

3:30-4:30 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Autograph Session

3:35-4:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Qualifications

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $20 for Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice/qualifying and Gallagher Grand Prix practice/qualifying. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7S, Gate 7, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

PARKING: Free parking is accessible through Gate 10 in Lot 7 (North 40) and Turn 3. Free ADA parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40), Gate 2 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Lot. Free motorcycle parking is located in Gate 2 and the South Carousel Lot. Paid parking is $10 in Lot 3G, and pre-paid parking is available in Lot 2.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.): The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, located inside Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. For fans attending Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice/qualifying and Gallagher Grand Prix practice/qualifying, free Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield. Museum guests must possess an event ticket or credential to the event days and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum to visit. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.