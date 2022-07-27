Race weekend: Friday, July 29 – Saturday, July 30

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course (clockwise)

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES 85 laps / 207.3 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time, with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Five sets primary, four sets alternate (Note: A sixth set of primary tires is available to any car fielding a rookie driver.)

2021 race winner: Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet)

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet), 1:10.7114, 124.167 mph

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 1:07.7044, 129.687 mph, May 12, 2017 (Set in Round 3 of knockout qualifying)

NBC Sports race telecast: Noon ET Saturday, July 30, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product. and NBC’s Gallagher Grand Prix race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service, while Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Chris Denari, Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn, Brad Gillie and Brett McMillan are the pit reporters. The Gallagher Grand Prix race (noon ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates (race only), SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):



FRIDAY, JULY 29 (All times are local)

9:30-11 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (90 minutes), Peacock Premium

1 p.m.: Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of NTT INDYCAR SERIES knockout qualifications), Peacock Premium

(Live)

SATURDAY, JULY 30

8:15-8:45 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock Premium

Noon:NBC on air

12:23 p.m.: “Drivers, start your engines”

12:30 p.m.: Gallagher Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), NBC (Live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship facts:

Marcus Ericsson leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with five races to go for the first time in his INDYCAR SERIES career. Ericsson, who took the points lead at Road America in June, has led the point standings after six of the 12 races this season.

Since the first INDYCAR SERIES race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, the winning driver has won the INDYCAR SERIES championship twice: Simon Pagenaud in 2016 and Scott Dixon (2020-Race 1).

Key championship point statistic: Since 2008, the championship leader with five races to go has gone on to win the championship eight times. Those drivers were: Scott Dixon (2008, 2018 and 2020), Dario Franchitti (2011), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Josef Newgarden (2019) and Alex Palou (2021).

Point differential: The eight points that separate Marcus Ericsson and Will Power is tied — with the 2009 season – for the second-closest point margin with five races remaining since INDYCAR SERIES racing was unified in 2008. Before this season, the average lead with five races to go since 2008 was 43.7 points.

CHAMPIONSHIP WITH 5 TO GO

Year Leader Second-Place Lead Eventual Champion(Deficit- if any) 2008 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 58 Scott Dixon 2009 Ryan Briscoe Scott Dixon 8 Dario Franchitti (-11) 2010 Will Power Dario Franchitti 41 Dario Franchitti 2011 Dario Franchitti Will Power 62 Dario Franchitti 2012 Ryan Hunter-Reay Will Power 34 Ryan Hunter-Reay 2013 Helio Castroneves Scott Dixon 31 Scott Dixon 2014 Helio Castroneves Will Power 28 Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Will Power 46 Scott Dixon (-49) 2016 Simon Pagenaud Josef Newgarden 73 Simon Pagenaud 2017 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 3 Josef Newgarden (-23) 2018 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 62 Scott Dixon 2019 Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi 29 Josef Newgarden 2020 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 96 Scott Dixon 2021 Alex Palou Scott Dixon 42 Alex Palou 2022 Marcus Ericsson Will Power 8 ???

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Gallagher Grand Prix will be the 13th INDYCAR SERIES event conducted on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Active race winners who are expected to compete are: Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Will Power 5 2015, 2017, 2018 (GMR Grand Prix); 2020 (Harvest Grand Prix-2); 2021 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Simon Pagenaud 3 2014, 2016, 2019 (GMR Grand Prix) Scott Dixon 1 2020 (GMR Grand Prix) Josef Newgarden 1 2020 (Harvest Grand Prix-1) Rinus VeeKay 1 2021 (GMR Grand Prix) Colton Herta 1 2022 (GMR Grand Prix)

Five NTT P1 Award winners have won on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course from the pole: Will Power won the 2015, 2017 and 2018 GMR Grand Prix and second Harvest GP race in 2020 from pole. Simon Pagenaud also won the GMR Grand Prix from pole in 2016.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 5 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 (GMR Grand Prix and Harvest Grand Prix-2) Pato O’Ward 1 2021 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Romain Grosjean 1 2021 (GMR Grand Prix) Rinus VeeKay 1 2020 (Harvest Grand Prix-1) Felix Rosenqvist 1 2019 Simon Pagenaud 1 2016 Sebastian Saavedra 1 2014