MOORESVILLE, NC (July 25, 2022) – Team Penske has announced that Santino Ferrucci will be on standby for INDYCAR SERIES Championship contender Josef Newgarden heading into this weekend’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Newgarden was released from MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center earlier this morning and returned to his home in Nashville. Per…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.