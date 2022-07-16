

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA



FAST LAP: 1:00.609

FINISHED THE SESSION IN P1

“Good first day here in Toronto. It’s really great to be back after three years gone. It’s always an amazing city. It was a great turnout for Fans on a Friday, and the car is good. We’ll take that positivity into qualifying tomorrow.”

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA



FAST LAP: 1:00.8689

FINISHED THE SESSION IN 7TH

“We just wrapped up the first session for the Honda Indy Toronto. It was good to get feeling on track here in Toronto and good to be back. It’s an amazing track, amazing atmosphere and a great city to race in. I’m excited to be back. We started off with an okay day and ended up seventh. We’ve got some work to do, but happy where we started.”



ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA



FAST LAP: 1:01.3535

FINISHED THE SESSION 16TH

“First day in Toronto and first practice went pretty well. The track is definitely a challenge, but I enjoy driving here in Canada. We’ve got some good direction to work with tomorrow. Some of our teammates were super fast, so that’s really good and we’re going to make sure we put everything together for a good qualifying.”