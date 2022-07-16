NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Round 10
STREETS OF TORONTO
The competition received the green light for on-track action for the first time in three years on the streets of Toronto for the Honda Indy Toronto weekend. Andretti Autosport introduced Toronto-born driver Devlin DeFrancesco and Romain Grosjean to the track for the first time. Alexander Rossi returned in top form by topping the time charts. Colton Herta spent practice shaking down his car and sorting out the setup to finish inside the top 10.
ALEXANDER ROSSI
NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA
FAST LAP: 1:00.609
FINISHED THE SESSION IN P1
“Good first day here in Toronto. It’s really great to be back after three years gone. It’s always an amazing city. It was a great turnout for Fans on a Friday, and the car is good. We’ll take that positivity into qualifying tomorrow.”
|COLTON HERTA
NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA
FAST LAP: 1:00.8689
FINISHED THE SESSION IN 7TH
“We just wrapped up the first session for the Honda Indy Toronto. It was good to get feeling on track here in Toronto and good to be back. It’s an amazing track, amazing atmosphere and a great city to race in. I’m excited to be back. We started off with an okay day and ended up seventh. We’ve got some work to do, but happy where we started.”
|ROMAIN GROSJEAN
NO. 28 DHL HONDA
FAST LAP: 1:01.3535
FINISHED THE SESSION 16TH
“First day in Toronto and first practice went pretty well. The track is definitely a challenge, but I enjoy driving here in Canada. We’ve got some good direction to work with tomorrow. Some of our teammates were super fast, so that’s really good and we’re going to make sure we put everything together for a good qualifying.”
|DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO
NO. 29 BITBUY / SUNNYBROOK HONDA
ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT
FAST LAP: 1:01.5252
FINISHED THE SESSION 17TH
“Session One is done here at the Honda Indy Toronto. We ran through a few things for (qualifying) tomorrow. I think we look fairly decent on the (Firestone Alternate) Reds and have a little bit of work to do on the (Firestone Primary) Blacks, but all in all, not bad. Overall, I’m happy with the car. We will make a few changes overnight and find a few places on track for time, but I feel like the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner BitBuy Sunnybrook Honda is going to be strong tomorrow.”