Tying the record or first repeat pole winner?



Will there be a repeat NTT P1 Award winner for the first time in 10 races this season? Chevrolet drivers have accounted for six pole starts. The modern-day record for most different pole winners to start a season is 10 in 1952. The record for most pole winners in a season is 12 in 1999.



“There is no one that is dominating, no one stands out,” said Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet who is second to Mario Andretti on the all-time list with 64 career pole starts. “You can try to pick the polesitter for this weekend. You simply couldn’t. Even the drivers, you couldn’t pick who might be on pole, which to me is a great thing.”



Newgarden set a qualifying mark of 58.4129 seconds (110.072 mph) for the current layout in 2019.

Peacock will stream the three rounds of knockout qualifications at 2 p.m. ET Saturday in addition to the race at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Qualifying and the race will also be broadcast on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, SiriusXM 160 and the INDYCAR app.



Busy summer stretch will impact title chase



The race in Toronto begins a stretch of five races in four weeks that ends with the Nashville street circuit race Aug. 7. Chevrolet drivers have won seven of the nine races, including a sweep of the three street races.



That schedule, with 270 available points, will have an impact on the championship chase. Power, a three-time winner at Toronto, is 20 points out of the lead. Newgarden is third in the standings (34 points arrears), while Pato O’Ward, driving the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, is 65 points out.



“When you start having good runs on the board, you’re right there in the points, it does give you confidence,” said Power, the 2014 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion who won at Detroit in June. “You’re obviously feeling good about the situation. You’re not feeling like you have to do anything desperate, you’re just having to execute. You’re sitting in that sweet spot of performance.”



Back to Indy 500 engines for Chevrolet entries



Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner said that nine of the 10 Chevrolet entries had their Indianapolis 500 engines reinstalled for the race weekend as the previous 2.2-liter V6, twin-turbocharged engines reached their mileage limit. Kellett’s No. 4 car is off-sequence and did not receive an engine change.

