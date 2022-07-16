2022 Indy Toronto

Arrow McLaren SP Practice Report

Exhibition Place

Date: Sunday, July 17

Round: 10/17

Race laps: 85

Total race distance: 151.81 miles/244.31 km

Length: 1.78 miles/2.87 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

  • Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:55 – 11:25 a.m. ET
  • Green Flag: Sunday, 3:15 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 6th, 01:00.7936 
Total Laps: 23 
“I thought we rolled out pretty good. It’s a busy course and it’s not easy for anyone. I don’t think anyone is out there feeling they’re on rails, so you have to be alert and improvise as the track grips up. “We struggled a bit on the Firestone reds compared to the blacks. The black tires felt really good; for reds, there’s something more to work on, but it’s a good start.”
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 
Practice 1: 20th, 01:01.6906 
Total Laps: 26 
“It wasn’t the best day for us. We had a really messy session and didn’t get any laps on the red Firestones. That will make qualifying a lot more difficult. I got a decent enough feeling to know what we need to work on for Practice 2 and what we need to do to make the car a little bit better.”
Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
“The track is very similar to what it was last time we were here in 2019. It is still really bumpy, and a street course like this evolves throughout the session. Certainly, the track got a lot quicker, the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP car balance changed and that affected the car a lot. We made a mistake on our red tire run, which didn’t allow us to put down a good time, but we felt good on the black Firestones. Felix put up a good lap, so we have some good data to look at overnight and make improvements tomorrow.”