2022 Indy Toronto
Arrow McLaren SP Practice Report
Exhibition Place
Date: Sunday, July 17
Round: 10/17
Race laps: 85
Total race distance: 151.81 miles/244.31 km
Length: 1.78 miles/2.87 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. ET
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:55 – 11:25 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:15 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 6th, 01:00.7936
Total Laps: 23
“I thought we rolled out pretty good. It’s a busy course and it’s not easy for anyone. I don’t think anyone is out there feeling they’re on rails, so you have to be alert and improvise as the track grips up. “We struggled a bit on the Firestone reds compared to the blacks. The black tires felt really good; for reds, there’s something more to work on, but it’s a good start.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 20th, 01:01.6906
Total Laps: 26
“It wasn’t the best day for us. We had a really messy session and didn’t get any laps on the red Firestones. That will make qualifying a lot more difficult. I got a decent enough feeling to know what we need to work on for Practice 2 and what we need to do to make the car a little bit better.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“The track is very similar to what it was last time we were here in 2019. It is still really bumpy, and a street course like this evolves throughout the session. Certainly, the track got a lot quicker, the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP car balance changed and that affected the car a lot. We made a mistake on our red tire run, which didn’t allow us to put down a good time, but we felt good on the black Firestones. Felix put up a good lap, so we have some good data to look at overnight and make improvements tomorrow.”