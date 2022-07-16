“It was a really disappointing qualifying session. We haven’t had the pace for the Firestone Fast Six in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet all weekend. We tried to scratch and claw to the best result we could with Pato. Ultimately, we were further down than I expected us to be.”



“With Felix, they were set up in a very nice position to capitalize on potentially making it in the Fast Six, but the team just came up a bit short being a tenth off the transfer. That’s the way it is in this series; it is really close all the time and no margin for error. Certainly, it was a disappointing day for the team but there’s a lot to play for tomorrow.”