Exhibition Place
Date: Sunday, July 17
Round: 10/17
Race laps: 85
Total race distance: 151.81 miles/244.31 km
Length: 1.78 miles/2.87 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:55 – 11:25 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:15 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 9th, 01:00.6854
Total Laps: 29
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 2: 5th, 01:00.3655
Round 2: 8th, 59.6630
Starting Position: 8th
“We’ve been competitive in every session here in Toronto. Normally we’re a bit stronger in qualifying but the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet felt good. There weren’t any mistakes, but I was a tenth away from the Firestone Fast Six. It’s a shame because I had a set of fresh Firestone reds waiting for the Fast Six when we took that gamble in Q1. Sometimes you’re in the window and sometimes you’re a bit out, but I think it’s been good so far and we can do some good damage from P8.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 12th, 01:00.7574
Total Laps: 29
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 1: 8th, 01:00.1193
Starting Position: 15th
“I have to say, we did what we could. We need to continue working and see what we can make better for the race. It’s going to be an interesting race day; it’s a tough track. We haven’t been in the window all weekend so we have a lot of ground to make up tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It was a really disappointing qualifying session. We haven’t had the pace for the Firestone Fast Six in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet all weekend. We tried to scratch and claw to the best result we could with Pato. Ultimately, we were further down than I expected us to be.”
“With Felix, they were set up in a very nice position to capitalize on potentially making it in the Fast Six, but the team just came up a bit short being a tenth off the transfer. That’s the way it is in this series; it is really close all the time and no margin for error. Certainly, it was a disappointing day for the team but there’s a lot to play for tomorrow.”