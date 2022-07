By Steve Wittich When the green flag for Segment 1, Group 1 came out, the ambient temperature was 79F, and the track temperature was 124.5F. Both were the warmest of the weekend so far. Jimmie Johnson and Callum Ilott decided to go out on the Alternate Firestone Racing Tires (reds). The other ten drivers went…



