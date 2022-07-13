“After our recent struggles at the last two events, we’re certainly, as a team, excited to get back to racing and be in Toronto. It’s always a fantastic event. The Canadian fanbase is excellent – it’s some of the best in the world as we’ve seen year over year, and the rand prix just produces awesome energy. So, I’m really excited to get back there after having not been there since 2019.”



It will no doubt present challenges to our race team to try to understand how the track has evolved. There are some nuances within the circuit that make it a difficult challenge for our pit crews and for our drivers as well. No challenge is great enough for this team; they’ve put in a ton of hard work during the season to ensure we unload with quick cars and that we’re always in the fight. Everything that is within our control has been prepared and presented in the right way at a very high level.”



I’m very proud of this team and excited to have a great race and ultimately get back on the horse and try to get both cars on the podium to collect valuable points as we are in the second half of the year.”