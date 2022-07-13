Streets of Toronto at Exhibition Place
Date: Sunday, July 17
Round: 10/17
Race laps: 85
Total race distance: 151.81 miles/244.31 km
Length: 1.78 miles/2.87 km
Number of turns: 11
Session start times:
Practice 1: Friday, 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 – 3:15 p.m. ET
Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:55 – 11:25 a.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 3:15 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I haven’t been to Toronto in a couple years so I am excited to go back. I love the atmosphere, the fans are always great and the city is fantastic. It’s a perfect time to have an INDYCAR race, as it starts an important section of the championship. I’m looking forward to working with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP team and having a good race.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I am really excited to be back in Toronto. I think it’s one of those great cities in the world that we all enjoy coming to. Personally, it’s always been a good track for me. I’ve had some really good memories in Toronto in junior categories and also in INDYCAR where I drove here last in 2019.”It doesn’t mean we can arrive relaxed. We’re obviously working really hard to get an edge on the other teams, especially after not being there in two years, so rolling out strong is going to be key. I think the prep work is going to be the important thing, then execute and try to have a good race after a difficult one last round in Mid-Ohio.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“After our recent struggles at the last two events, we’re certainly, as a team, excited to get back to racing and be in Toronto. It’s always a fantastic event. The Canadian fanbase is excellent – it’s some of the best in the world as we’ve seen year over year, and the rand prix just produces awesome energy. So, I’m really excited to get back there after having not been there since 2019.”
It will no doubt present challenges to our race team to try to understand how the track has evolved. There are some nuances within the circuit that make it a difficult challenge for our pit crews and for our drivers as well. No challenge is great enough for this team; they’ve put in a ton of hard work during the season to ensure we unload with quick cars and that we’re always in the fight. Everything that is within our control has been prepared and presented in the right way at a very high level.”
I’m very proud of this team and excited to have a great race and ultimately get back on the horse and try to get both cars on the podium to collect valuable points as we are in the second half of the year.”