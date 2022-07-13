Plainfield, IL (Wednesday, July 13, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR’s Takuma Sato will be sporting some new colors when his #51 Honda takes to the streets of Toronto this week with Deloitte Japan becoming a primary sponsor for the lone Canadian event.

Deloitte Japan has been a personal sponsor of Takuma Sato’s this season with their logo visibly placed on the #51 purple and white Nurtec ODT entry. However, for the team’s return to Toronto the #51 Deloitte Honda will feature the familiar black, white and green colors of Deloitte.

Additionally, Deloitte Japan has also invited AWS (Amazon Web Services) to join them on the car for the Honda Indy Toronto after making a first appearance on the #51 car during this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“I’m extremely excited to see the #51 Deloitte sponsored car,” expressed Sato. “Deloitte has been one of my title sponsors for 2022 and it’s fantastic to work together. The car and firesuit look very cool as it’s black and white with the company’s iconic green color. I’m also excited that this is happening in Toronto as it’s always a very popular race and we have missed last two seasons due to pandemic, so I am very much looking forward to visiting the venue again with the Deloitte color scheme and look forward to working more closely with them in the future.”

In addition to seeing their colors on the #51 car, Deloitte Canada will have a suite and will be entertaining clients and guests over the weekend.

“Deloitte Japan has been supporting Takuma all season and we’re delighted to have it culminate with the primary sponsorship of our #51 car in Toronto this weekend,” shared Team Owner Dale Coyne. “The black, white and green Deloitte color scheme looks great, and we can’t wait to see it on track. We look forward to hosting our Deloitte guests and we hope to make them proud in our much-anticipated return to Toronto.”

Takuma Sato will be making his 13th start on the streets of Toronto this weekend. He has four top ten finishes including two fifth place results (Race 2 in 2014 and 2016). He also has a best start of seventh (2018) around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit. So far this season, Sato has a best finish of seventh at the GMR Grand Prix and a best start of second in Detroit.

The Honda Indy Toronto takes place July 15 to 17 around the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The race will be broadcast live on Peacock TV for US viewers.