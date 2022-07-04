|HONDA INDY 200 RACE NOTES
4th: RINUS VEEKAY
No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet
13th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Honda Indy Toronto, July 17 (Peacock Premium, 3 p.m. ET)
|CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “We had a really incredible first stint. The BitNile Chevy was super racy, we were passing people left and right. It was a real shame to see the yellow not get called when there was a car off and a driver standing up in a pretty dangerous corner. That worked against us and some of the guys we passed early in the race ended up in front of us. It was tough to pass there towards the end but we were moving forward the whole time. 22nd to 13th is a good day for us. I had messed up in qualifying and you have to be perfect on these weekends. Another solid race for us, we just have to get back inside the Top 10 when go out next time.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 22nd
FINISH: 13th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 80/80
OF NOTE:
- Conor Daly started today’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from 22nd, but his charge forward started at the drop of the green flag. Just 10 laps into the race, Daly had already gained six spots.
- Daly had cycled up to 10th before his first pit stop. Anticipating a caution for a car stopped right off the track, Daly dove into the pit lane. However, the rest of the field was also able to make their stops before the yellow flag flew and Daly was shuffled back to 19th.
- With limited passing opportunities, Daly stayed in 19th until his second pit stop. He brought the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet in on Lap 52. He drove a consistent final stint, avoiding trouble when many other cars had issues. By the checkered flag he was up to 13th, an improvement of nine positions over his start.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 4th: “I had a pretty good day, finally! It’s been quite some time. I started 11th and didn’t really have a great start, I was sandwiched and shuffled back. We had a really good pit exchange and I ended up 7th. Then I had some pretty badass ‘stache-powered moves. I got to third at one point, but I got passed by Will (Power). He didn’t leave me very much space, but he was faster on the sticker reds while I only had scuffs. This was really the max result for me today. The team did a great job on pit stops and the Chevy power was nice!”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 11th
FINISH: 4th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 80/80
OF NOTE:
- Rinus VeeKay knew he had a faster car than his 11th-place starting position showed. He was one of the first cars to make a pit stop, coming in on Lap 23. As the rest of the field cycled through, the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet kept moving up the order. A Lap 31 caution solidified VeeKay’s position in the Top 10 and had him up to 7th.
- VeeKay utilized the Lap 39 restart for one of the most impressive moves of the race. While Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden battled with each other, VeeKay used the opportunity to pass them both and move himself into the 5th position. He then made his way around Pato O’Ward, moving into 4th.
- He remained there through his second and last pit stop on Lap 53. He was briefly shuffled back to 5th, but regained the position when the leader had to pit. VeeKay held off a hard-charging Dixon in the final laps, earning a 4th-place finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.