HONDA INDY 200 RACE NOTES

4th: RINUS VEEKAY

No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet

13th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Honda Indy Toronto, July 17 (Peacock Premium, 3 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “We had a really incredible first stint. The BitNile Chevy was super racy, we were passing people left and right. It was a real shame to see the yellow not get called when there was a car off and a driver standing up in a pretty dangerous corner. That worked against us and some of the guys we passed early in the race ended up in front of us. It was tough to pass there towards the end but we were moving forward the whole time. 22nd to 13th is a good day for us. I had messed up in qualifying and you have to be perfect on these weekends. Another solid race for us, we just have to get back inside the Top 10 when go out next time.”



RACE RESULTS:

START: 22nd

FINISH: 13th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 80/80 OF NOTE: Conor Daly started today’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from 22nd, but his charge forward started at the drop of the green flag. Just 10 laps into the race, Daly had already gained six spots. Daly had cycled up to 10th before his first pit stop. Anticipating a caution for a car stopped right off the track, Daly dove into the pit lane. However, the rest of the field was also able to make their stops before the yellow flag flew and Daly was shuffled back to 19th. With limited passing opportunities, Daly stayed in 19th until his second pit stop. He brought the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet in on Lap 52. He drove a consistent final stint, avoiding trouble when many other cars had issues. By the checkered flag he was up to 13th, an improvement of nine positions over his start.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 4th: “I had a pretty good day, finally! It’s been quite some time. I started 11th and didn’t really have a great start, I was sandwiched and shuffled back. We had a really good pit exchange and I ended up 7th. Then I had some pretty badass ‘stache-powered moves. I got to third at one point, but I got passed by Will (Power). He didn’t leave me very much space, but he was faster on the sticker reds while I only had scuffs. This was really the max result for me today. The team did a great job on pit stops and the Chevy power was nice!”