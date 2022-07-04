July 3, 2022 — LEXINGTON, Ohio

Prototype of the all-new Honda Civic Type R takes hot laps around Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Highly anticipated hot hatch wears special camouflage during its first public appearance on U.S. soil

A prototype of the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R completed a series of demonstration hot laps around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend, making its first public appearance in the United States to the delight of a large crowd of IndyCar fans and motorsport enthusiasts. Wearing a special camouflage wrap and driven by vehicle dynamics engineer Chad Gilsinger from Honda’s North American Auto Development Center in Ohio, the highly anticipated hot hatch also will serve as lead vehicle at the start of Sunday’s Honda Indy 200.

Type R is the pinnacle of Honda factory performance, and the all-new Civic Type R will continue that legacy as the best performing Civic Type R ever when it goes on sale this year. Engineered from the ground up to deliver thrilling performance on the road and the racetrack, the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R recently set a new track record for a front-wheel drive car at the legendary Suzuka Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022.