2022 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Arrow McLaren SP Race Report
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Date: Sunday, July 3
Round: 9/17
Race laps: 80
Total race distance: 180.64 miles / 290.71 km
Length: 2.25 miles / 3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Warmup: 17th, 1:08.7963
Total Laps: 21 laps
Starting Position: 1st
Finishing Position: 24th
Championship Standing: 5th, 256 points
“Today was a bummer. Apparently, the issue was something fuel delivery-wise, and it just kept getting worse and worse and worse. Then it just failed. It is a bummer and frustrating as we have thrown away, I think, an easy podium for us here. We had a lot of pace, and we’ve had a lot of pace throughout the weekend. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet was really well put together for qualifying and I tried to do my job the best I could.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Warm-Up: 20th, 1:09.0669
Total Laps: 23 laps
Starting Position: 4th
Finishing Position: 27th
Championship Standing: 11th, 208 points
“It’s just unfortunate. I had a really, really, really good run. I feel for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP guys who worked so hard this weekend. I think we had a mega weekend going as were off strategy with the black tires and holding our position. We actually managed to move up from fourth to third, so yeah, it’s a big loss for the team.”I just felt like we were sailing out there. I think we showed again we are up there and fighting for podium positions. We just have to come back and do better in Toronto.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Obviously, it was a great qualifying yesterday and one of our best as a team in a long time. We followed up today with our worst result in a long time. We are certainly looking into the issues for failures on both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets. It’s very unfortunate, as we left a lot of points on the table today with very strong race cars. This is super disappointing, but we will go home and take the short time we have to find it, diagnose it and solve it before Toronto. We’ll look to turn it around in a couple weeks.”