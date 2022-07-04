Warm-Up: 20th, 1:09.0669

Total Laps: 23 laps

Starting Position: 4th

Finishing Position: 27th

Championship Standing: 11th, 208 points

“It’s just unfortunate. I had a really, really, really good run. I feel for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP guys who worked so hard this weekend. I think we had a mega weekend going as were off strategy with the black tires and holding our position. We actually managed to move up from fourth to third, so yeah, it’s a big loss for the team.”I just felt like we were sailing out there. I think we showed again we are up there and fighting for podium positions. We just have to come back and do better in Toronto.”