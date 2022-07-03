#26: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

#9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Herta, Dixon Head Honda Qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Colton Herta qualifies third in his Andretti Autosport Honda for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R

Scott Dixon and Simon Pagenaud also advance to final round qualifying and will start fifth and sixth, respectively

David Malukas heads rookie qualifiers, will start eighth for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 2, 2022) – Colton Herta led the way for Honda today in NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying today at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in preparation for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 Presented by the all-new 2023 Civic Type R, and will start third in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Scott Dixon and Simon Pagenaud also advanced through the first two rounds of “knockout” qualifying to end the day fifth and sixth, respectively. While missing the third and final qualifying round, David Malukas continued his impressive debut season of INDYCAR competition and will start eighth in his Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda, the best among the six rookies in the field.

Honda Indy 200 Qualifying Results

3 rd Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 5 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7 th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 th David Malukas -R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda 12 th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 13 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 th Christian Lundegaard -R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundegaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17 th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 18 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19 th Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 20 th Devlin DeFrancesco -R Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 24 th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 27th Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) will start fifth: “It was nice to make it to the Fast Six [final qualifying]. It was definitely pretty tight there in the Fast 12. I think there were four of us who left at the same time, so it was nice to be on the right side of that. The PNC Bank #9 was really nice to drive. Maybe we could have used reds in the Fast 6, but we’re starting fifth, and we’ve won from further back at this place. We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can make it to the podium for a Honda event.”

David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda) fastest rookie qualifier, will start 8th: “It’s a bit unfortunate [not to advance to final round qualifying]. The car was good and we had the pace. We definitely should’ve been in there [but for traffic on his final lap]. But to be upset about qualifying eighth means we’re going in the right direction.”

Fast Facts

Honda drivers have won 11 of the 16 Indy car races run at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since the series returned to the circuit under the Honda Indy 200 banner in 2007.

This weekend’s Honda Indy 200, presented by the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R, will include the North American public debut of Honda’s newest performance passenger vehicle. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be featured at the Honda Product Display in the Mid-Ohio Midway throughout the weekend, will run demonstration laps on Friday and Saturday; and will lead the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field prior to the start of Sunday’s feature event.

American Honda has a long history of involvement in central Ohio and at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Honda was the first Japanese company to establish auto manufacturing operations in the United States, opening Honda of America Manufacturing in Marysville, Ohio, in 1982. The company has had an Official Vehicle relationship with Mid-Ohio since 1994, and nearly 10,000 associates and their family members are expected to attend the Mid-Ohio race weekend.

Today, Honda operates multiple manufacturing facilities and a major Research & Development center in Ohio. Combined, they employ more than 13,000 associates and have the capacity to produce more than 650,000 vehicles and 1.18 million engines annually.

Where to Watch

Live NBC race coverage of the Honda Indy 200 from Mid-Ohio begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 3; with live streaming on NBC Peacock. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.