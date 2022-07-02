Lexington, OH (Saturday, July 2, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with drivers Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) and David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) qualified for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Saturday. Rookie Malukas put in another strong qualifying performance and will start eighth while Takuma Sato will start 19th. Details for both drivers are below.

Another Strong Qualifying Run Puts Rookie Malukas Eighth on the Grid at Mid-Ohio

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda Lexington, OH (Saturday, July 2, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) was once again impressive during qualifying for this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio by placing eighth on the grid for tomorrow’s race.



Starting: 8th

Round 2 – 1:06.8201

Round 1 / Group 1 – 1:06.9932 – (6th)

Malukas went out in the first group in Round 1 of qualifying and immediately jumped to the top of the time charts.

After falling to fifth, he registered his best time of 1:06.9932 which put him back at the top, but he would end up sixth in his group at the end of the 10-minute session.

His position in group 1 meant that he would move on to the Fast 12 for the second time this season.

Once in the second round, he once again jumped to the top on his third lap and remained in that position until the final minute.

While his best lap of 1:06.8201 initially placed him first, he would end up 8th when all was said and done.

Unfortunately for Malukas, he was unable to improve his time on his final lap after being impeded by the car in front of him.

Malukas has an impressive record at Mid-Ohio. He finished on the podium in all 4 Indy Lights races at the track in 2021 with two second place finishes and two thirds.

He also finished second in the two Formula Regional Americas Championship events at Mid-Ohio in 2020.

The rookie driver has a best starting position of sixth (Detroit) so far this season and a best finish of 11th (Detroit and Texas Motor Speedway).

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“I’m quite angry right now because I thought we were being impeded on my last lap but the car in front of me didn’t get a penalty for it, we left some time out there that I think would have sent us to the Fast 6. We were on a 66.5 lap which would have put us in the top 3. It’s unfortunate because I couldn’t show everything that the Dale Coyne HMD car had today. It was spectacular. We tried different things in practice and got to the top 6 in the first group and the car was right where it needed to be in the Fast 12. Unfortunately, I ended up getting blocked and couldn’t make it in. But overall, the fact that we’re unhappy with P8 shows that we’re going in the right direction.

Takuma Sato Qualifies on Row 10 at Mid-Ohio

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Lexington, OH (Saturday, July 2, 2022) – Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT) and his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will be starting from the 10th row in tomorrow’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio after qualifying 19th on Saturday.



Starting: 19th

Round 1 / Group 1:

Best Lap: 1:07.4645