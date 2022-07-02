2022 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Arrow McLaren SP
Practice and Qualifying Report
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Date: Sunday, July 3
Round: 9/17
Race laps: 80
Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km
Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
Session start times:
- Warm-Up: Sunday, 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:53 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2:
7th, 1:07.2539
Total Laps: 26
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 2: 2nd, 1:06.7616
Round 2: 3rd, 1:06.7504
Firestone Fast Six: 1st, 1:06.7054
Starting Position: 1st
“We are on pole here for the Mid-Ohio race! What a great race car and what a great qualifying session for us. Couldn’t quite get my laps perfect between Q1 & Q2, so I am glad I got it done in the Firestone Fast Six for myself and for the team. This is the best view you can have into Turn 1. It’s a long race tomorrow so I am looking forward to what the challenge will be.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2:
15th, 1:07.6387
Total Laps: 24
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 1:06.5379
Round 2: 2nd, 1:06.5438
Firestone Fast Six: 4th, 1:07.2163
Starting Position: 4th
“Solid day… In Q1 we had the best time and almost the best time in Q2. I don’t know, I just felt we didn’t really make anything happen in the Firestone Fast Six. It’s a good day when you are disappointed with fourth. Congrats to Pato for piecing a good one together in the Fast Six. We have to look at our approach in the Fast Six. It seems like we are really good at getting to the Fast Six, but when we are in it, we never really go further than P4. It’s a good starting position, and I think we have a very good shot tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Fantastic qualifying session for the team, obviously. Certainly, the first goal is to get both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets in the Firestone Fast Six, so we achieved that right away, and then kind of differed the strategies in the Fast Six, sending Pato out on a recon set just to get a feel of the car. I think, ultimately, that helped him secure the pole.”
“Great day for the team. I knew that we’d make the car better overnight and we did. We’ve been in the window all weekend, so kudos to everybody. A lot of hard work throughout the summer break and obviously a fantastic way to kick off the second half of the season. A lot to play for tomorrow but certainly starting toward the front of the field is always helpful.”