11th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:06.9843 (121.354 mph)

22nd: CONOR DALY 01:07.6745 (120.116 mph)



TRACK: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LOCATION: Lexington, Ohio, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 80 laps / 180.64 miles



BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 22nd: “Every little bit counts, three hundredths puts you three rows higher here. It’s kind of crazy. Our teammate was fast and I think we could have been there as well, so this is tough. We were struggling with some rear insecurity, which is a shame because you have to be perfect. We alway race well, so we will work towards tomorrow.”



MID-OHIO STATS

BEST START: 4th (2020)

BEST FINISH: 10th (2017)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 6



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 88

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE: With the field split in half for qualifying, Conor Daly was assigned to Round 1, Group 2. After three laps on black Firestone Firehawks, he sat 6th. He switched to red tires for his final three laps. On his final lap, he was caught in traffic and was unable to improve his time. At the end of the 10-minute session, he was 11th overall and would not advance. Daly’s first season as full-time driver of ECR’s No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet recently yielded a two-month stretch of solid results. The Month of May featured two events, the first of which was the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Daly advanced through all rounds of qualifying and started 4th. Battling both wet and dry conditions during the race, he earned a Top 5 finish. Two weeks later, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th. Additional strong results followed in Detroit and a Road America. BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERD BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile, Qualified 11th: “The balance of the car was really good in both rounds of qualifying. We had something that wasn’t 100% right in the second round, which was unfortunate but we know we have the pace for tomorrow. There is bit of a window you can place with, but it’s not going to be that much of a strategy race. I just have to be fast and pass people! The team has given me a great racecar here in the past and as long as I can attack, I am very happy!“