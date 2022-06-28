Race weekend: Friday, July 1 – Sunday, July 3

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a 13-turn, a 2.258-mile road course in Lexington, Ohio

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 80 laps/180.64 miles | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 35 laps/79.03 miles or 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Twitter: @Mid_Ohio, @IndyCar, #Honda200, #INDYCAR

Event website: www.midohio.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2021 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Race 1: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

Race 2: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

Race 3: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

Race 4: Linus Lundqvist (No. 26 Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports)

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:06.6739, 121.919 mph.

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Simon Pagenaud, 1:03.8700, 127.271 mph, July 30, 2016

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Oliver Askew, 1:10.8079, 114.801 mph, July 27, 2019

NBC Sports race telecast: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 3, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights at Mid-Ohio will be streamed on Peacock Premium with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live!

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wolff are the pit reporters. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R race (noon ET Sunday), Indy Lights at Mid-Ohio (10:30 a.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, July 1

2:20-3:10 p.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Practice 1, INDYCAR Live

3:30-4:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock Premium (Note: One set of alternate tires may be used during this session and all teams must return that set after the practice)

Saturday, July 2

8:35-9:15 a.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Practice 2, INDYCAR Live

9:30-10:30 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock Premium

1:45-2:05 p.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Qualifying, INDYCAR Live

2:45-4 p.m. – Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium

Sunday, July 3

9:45-10:15 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock Premium

10:35 a.m. – Indy Lights at Mid-Ohio “Drivers, start your engines”

10:40 a.m. – Indy Lights at Mid-Ohio (35 laps/79.03 miles or 55 minutes), Peacock Premium

Noon – NBC on air

12:46 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R “Drivers, start your engines”

12:53 p.m. – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R (80 laps, 180.64 miles), NBC (Live).

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

There have been six different winners in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2022 season. Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach and Road America), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park), Colton Herta (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Raceway at Belle Isle Park) have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Streets of St. Petersburg), (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach and Road America), (Barber Motorsports Park), (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), (Indianapolis 500) and (Raceway at Belle Isle Park) have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014. There have been six different winners in the last 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races ( Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Will Power ) The only repeat winners in that stretch are Herta (Laguna Seca 2021 and Long Beach 2021) and Newgarden (Texas 2022, Long Beach 2022 and Road America 2022).

and ) The only repeat winners in that stretch are Herta (Laguna Seca 2021 and Long Beach 2021) and Newgarden (Texas 2022, Long Beach 2022 and Road America 2022). The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be the 39th INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Josef Newgarden won the race in 2021. Johnny Rutherford won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio in 1980.

won the race in 2021. won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio in 1980. Scott Dixon is the winningest INDYCAR SERIES driver at Mid-Ohio with six victories. Emerson Fittipaldi won at Mid-Ohio three times, while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Josef Newgarden, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Dixon, Castroneves and Newgarden are expected to compete. Other previous Mid-Ohio winners entered include Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and Colton Herta.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 6 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019 Helio Castroneves 2 2000, 2001 Josef Newgarden 2 2017, 2021 Graham Rahal 1 2015 Simon Pagenaud 1 2016 Alexander Rossi 1 2018 Will Power 1 2020 Race #1 Colton Herta 1 2020 Race #2

Fifteen drivers have won the race from the pole – Mario Andretti (1984), Bobby Rahal (1985), Roberto Guerrero (1987), Teo Fabi (1989), Michael Andretti (1990, 1991), Al Unser Jr. (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Patrick Carpentier (2002), Paul Tracy (2003), Scott Dixon (2011), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Alexander Rossi (2018), Will Power (2020-Race 1), Colton Herta (2020-Race 2) and Josef Newgarden (2021). Power has won five poles at Mid-Ohio, the most of any driver.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 5 2010, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2020 Race #1 Helio Castroneves 2 2007, 2008 Scott Dixon 2 2011, 2015 Simon Pagenaud 1 2016 Alexander Rossi 1 2018 Colton Herta 1 2020 Race #2 Josef Newgarden 1 2021

Twenty-one drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at Mid-Ohio. Scott Dixon (18) has made the most starts at Mid-Ohio among the entered drivers. Ten drivers have led laps at the track (Dixon 261, Will Power 205, Josef Newgarden 162, Alexander Rossi 71, Colton Herta 66, Simon Pagenaud 37, Graham Rahal 27, Takuma Sato 16 Felix Rosenqvist 15 and Marcus Ericsson 3).

(18) has made the most starts at Mid-Ohio among the entered drivers. Ten drivers have led laps at the track (Dixon 261, 205, 162, 71, 66, 37, 27, 16 15 and 3). Chip Ganassi Racing has won 11 times at Mid-Ohio, including eight of the 16 races sanctioned by INDYCAR at the track. Ganassi’s winning drivers are Alex Zanardi (1996, 1997), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Scott Dixon (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019), Dario Franchitti (2010) and Charlie Kimball (2013).

(1996, 1997), (1999), (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019), (2010) and (2013). Team Penske has 11 wins at the track with Emerson Fittipaldi (1992, 1993), Al Unser Jr . (1994, 1995), Helio Castroneves (2000, 2001), Ryan Briscoe (2008), Simon Pagenaud (2016), Josef Newgarden (2017 and 2021) and Will Power (2020-Race 1)

(1992, 1993), . (1994, 1995), (2000, 2001), (2008), (2016), (2017 and 2021) and (2020-Race 1) Scott Dixon has finished in the top five in 12 of his 18 starts at Mid-Ohio, including six wins between 2007 and 2020 … Will Power has finished in the top five in nine of his 14 starts at Mid-Ohio … Simon Pagenaud has finished on the podium four times in his previous 12 starts. Rookie Kyle Kirkwood won eight of nine Road to Indy starts from 2018-2021.

has finished in the top five in 12 of his 18 starts at Mid-Ohio, including six wins between 2007 and 2020 … has finished in the top five in nine of his 14 starts at Mid-Ohio … has finished on the podium four times in his previous 12 starts. Rookie won eight of nine Road to Indy starts from 2018-2021. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 297th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history… Graham Rahal will attempt to make his 250th INDYCAR SERIES start.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Notes: