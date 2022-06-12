|14th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
17th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 3 (NBC, 12 p.m. ET)
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “We had great pace today, especially on the reds. Both Meyer Shank Racing cars drove us off the road today at two different times, it’s a real shame to see experienced veterans drive like that. Simon (Pagenaud) knocking us off blatantly on the last restart was really tough because we were in 12th and that was my goal. We had a good day, great pace, but sometimes these things happen in racing.”
|OF NOTE:
* Just a few corners into today’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Conor Daly found himself back in 21st after being pushed off-track by another competitor at the start. Despite the early setback, Daly stuck to his three-stop strategy.
* He made his first pit stop on Lap 16, switching from the primary black Firestone Firehawks to alternate reds. His set of reds carried him until Lap 29, when he made his second stop.
* Daly had cycled to 7th before his third of three stops on Lap 42. The final restart on Lap 51 saw Daly be pushed off the track once again, causing him to lose two positions. He finished the race in 14th.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “P17 was everything we had, really. It was very tough. I struggled with the balance of the car all day. For me, it was a race to keep the car on track and that’s not a great race! It was a great call all the end to go to red tires, I passed many guys. I am looking forward to a few weeks off and coming back with great car for Mid-Ohio.”
|OF NOTE:
* Like his teammate, Rinus VeeKay’s race was off to an eventful start. On the Lap 3 restart, VeeKay forced off-track and ran directly into a piece of signage. Fortunately, a caution followed so VeeKay was able to make a pit stop and stay on the lead lap. There was no damage to the No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, but he did fall to 25th.
* Being near the tail end of the field, he used the Lap 9 caution to top off on fuel. Now firmly on an alternate strategy, VeeKay cycled as high as third before his next pit stop on Lap 25.
* VeeKay took advantage of a late-race caution flag to make an additional pit stop for a set of scuffed red Firestone Firehawks. The move paid dividends as he was running 21st before the caution and would take the checkered flag in 17th.