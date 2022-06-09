Road America
Date: Sunday, June 12
Round: 8/17
Race laps: 55
Total race distance: 220.55 miles/354.94 km
Length: 4.04 miles/6.50 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Friday, 4:25 – 5:40 p.m. ET
- Practice 2: Saturday, 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 1:45 – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Final Practice: Saturday, 5:20 – 5:50 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:55 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I am excited to go back to Road America where I got my first pole in IndyCar. I’m looking forward to making our No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet a bit better than last year and fight up at the front.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“It will be good to be back at Road America. It’s where I got my first IndyCar win back in the day. Think it’s been one of our weakest tracks and I actually didn’t drive last year; but I think we’ve made some good progress since then. We know what to do to be competitive so we’re pretty pumped to get back and try to continue our streak of good speed and good results that we’ve had lately.”
Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Always excited any time we get a chance to race at Road America. It’s an iconic track, it’s been around a really long time, and it has a lot of character. The track is fantastic, the fans are always really great, and the community around the track really rallies around the event and creates a great atmosphere for our team and IndyCar racing.
“It’s a challenging circuit, it’s the longest on the calendar for us. It’s got a really long front straight so you’ll see the highest top speed of any road course, but it’s got a lot of challenging corners as well. It’s a big challenge for our drivers and our team but were ready for it. We’ve got a lot of momentum at the moment coming off of a really strong month of May and a strong event for us in Detroit. We are looking forward to keeping that rolling and excited to build upon that momentum as we continue to march through this grueling summer stretch.
“Certainly, a lot of points available at the moment so we are looking to maximize that and like I said, continue the momentum that we’ve got now. Should be a good weekend for us all.”