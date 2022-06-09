“Always excited any time we get a chance to race at Road America. It’s an iconic track, it’s been around a really long time, and it has a lot of character. The track is fantastic, the fans are always really great, and the community around the track really rallies around the event and creates a great atmosphere for our team and IndyCar racing.

“It’s a challenging circuit, it’s the longest on the calendar for us. It’s got a really long front straight so you’ll see the highest top speed of any road course, but it’s got a lot of challenging corners as well. It’s a big challenge for our drivers and our team but were ready for it. We’ve got a lot of momentum at the moment coming off of a really strong month of May and a strong event for us in Detroit. We are looking forward to keeping that rolling and excited to build upon that momentum as we continue to march through this grueling summer stretch.

“Certainly, a lot of points available at the moment so we are looking to maximize that and like I said, continue the momentum that we’ve got now. Should be a good weekend for us all.”