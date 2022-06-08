https://vimeo.com/718378904/9f3c0a25c2

INDIANAPOLIS (June 8, 2022) — ABC Supply and AJ Foyt Racing collaborated in a donation match campaign for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 to support the Homes For Our Troops organization. America rallied behind its Veterans, donating over $1 million to Homes For Our Troops. With ABC Supply’s match of donations pledged from May 1 to May 31, over $2 million was raised to support Veterans!

Just beyond the halfway point of the 200-lap event, J.R. Hildebrand was 27th but he fought his way back to a 12th place finish!

With the race happening on Memorial Day weekend, it had a deeper meaning to all who attended or watched from home as J.R. Hildebrand piloted the Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet to a 12th place finish in the 500-mile contest.

AJ Foyt Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet Indy car was designed in the red, white, and blue colors of the Homes For Our Troops non-profit which builds custom-designed homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans. Originally scheduled as a 10-day match (from May 21-31), ABC Supply generously proposed tp match all donations in the month of May.