|FRIDAY, JUNE 10 – SUNDAY, JUNE 12, 2022
TRACK: Road America
LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit
RACE LENGTH: 55 laps | 220.55 miles
PRACTICE:
Friday – 3:25-4:40 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium),
Saturday – 9:45-10:45 a.m. CT (Peacock Premium), 4:20-4:50 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 12:45-2 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)
RACE: Sunday – 11:55 a.m. CT (NBC, 11:30 a.m. CT)
ED CARPENTER RACING
This Sunday, Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay will find themselves competing on the third different kind of track in as many weeks. Two weeks ago, it was the high-speed oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; last week, the tight street circuit in Detroit. This weekend brings a favorite of both drivers and fans alike, Road America. Affectionately called “America’s National Park of Speed,” Road America will play host to the eighth round of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Road America will also mark the beginning of a multi-race technical partnership between ECR and Paretta Autosport. ECR will provide support and personnel for the No. 16, driven by Simona De Silvestro.
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “Road America is such a classic event for our sport. To be partnered with Paretta Autosport this weekend as well is really nice. Having three drivers under our banner will help us collect a good amount of information and hopefully lead to us being as strong as we can be! We’ve had three solid races in a row and want to keep adding points to the board and keep this positive momentum going!”
|BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990
HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ROAD AMERICA STATS
BEST START: 9th (2016)
BEST FINISH: 15th (2017)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 5
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 9th
STARTS: 87
POLES: 1
BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016
|OF NOTE:
* Conor Daly enters the Road America race weekend on the heels of a month of solid results. The first of two races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the GMR Grand Prix. Daly advanced through all rounds of qualifying on the road course and started 4th. Battling tricky wet and dry conditions, Daly earned his first Top 5 of the season with a 5th place. Just last weekend, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th. Last Sunday in the streets of Detroit, he earned a solid 12th-place finish in the caution-free race.
* Daly has competed in five NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Road America to date, in addition to driving in other motorsport series at the picturesque road course.
* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet: “Road America is my favorite track, it’s been two years since I’ve last driven there so I am excited for this weekend! The track suits my driving style and the team has made huge progress. It should be a good weekend, especially with Direct Supply on the car! I’m really ready to get back on track there with all of my bones in the right place places this year!”
|BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000
HOMETOWN: Hoofddorp, Netherlands
RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL
ROAD AMERICA STATS
BEST START: 15th (2020)
BEST FINISH: 13th (2020)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 36
WINS: 1
POLES: 2
|OF NOTE:
* Rinus VeeKay is more than eager to return to Road America after being forced to sit out last year’s event. Early in the week of the 2021 race, VeeKay underwent surgery to repair fractured left clavicle sustained in a cycling accident. With the short time between the surgery and the race, he was not medically cleared to participate. Oliver Askew competed at Road America in VeeKay’s place.
* Road America is not only one of VeeKay’s favorite tracks to race on, it is a sentimental favorite as well. After transitioning to the Road to Indy program in 2017,
* VeeKay earned his first win in the U.S. at Road America. It was also his first victory in an open-wheel car. His first and only NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend at Road America so far was the 2020 doubleheader.
* This weekend, the No. 21 Chevrolet showcases the blue and white colors of longtime ECR partner Direct Supply. Headquartered in nearby Milwaukee, Direct Supply is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors and those who care for them. Since 1985, the company has helped Senior Living providers create amazing environments, improve care and outcomes, optimize building operations, streamline procurement and more. Direct Supply has been featured on the No. 21 Chevrolet at Road America since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to the track in 2016.