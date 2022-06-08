FRIDAY, JUNE 10 – SUNDAY, JUNE 12, 2022

TRACK: Road America

LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit

RACE LENGTH: 55 laps | 220.55 miles

PRACTICE:

Friday – 3:25-4:40 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium),

Saturday – 9:45-10:45 a.m. CT (Peacock Premium), 4:20-4:50 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 12:45-2 p.m. CT (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 11:55 a.m. CT (NBC, 11:30 a.m. CT)

ED CARPENTER RACING

This Sunday, Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay will find themselves competing on the third different kind of track in as many weeks. Two weeks ago, it was the high-speed oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; last week, the tight street circuit in Detroit. This weekend brings a favorite of both drivers and fans alike, Road America. Affectionately called “America’s National Park of Speed,” Road America will play host to the eighth round of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Road America will also mark the beginning of a multi-race technical partnership between ECR and Paretta Autosport. ECR will provide support and personnel for the No. 16, driven by Simona De Silvestro.

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “Road America is such a classic event for our sport. To be partnered with Paretta Autosport this weekend as well is really nice. Having three drivers under our banner will help us collect a good amount of information and hopefully lead to us being as strong as we can be! We’ve had three solid races in a row and want to keep adding points to the board and keep this positive momentum going!”

BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

ROAD AMERICA STATS

BEST START: 9th (2016)

BEST FINISH: 15th (2017)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 5

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 87

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:



* Conor Daly enters the Road America race weekend on the heels of a month of solid results. The first of two races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the GMR Grand Prix. Daly advanced through all rounds of qualifying on the road course and started 4th. Battling tricky wet and dry conditions, Daly earned his first Top 5 of the season with a 5th place. Just last weekend, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th. Last Sunday in the streets of Detroit, he earned a solid 12th-place finish in the caution-free race.



* Daly has competed in five NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at Road America to date, in addition to driving in other motorsport series at the picturesque road course.



* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet: “Road America is my favorite track, it’s been two years since I’ve last driven there so I am excited for this weekend! The track suits my driving style and the team has made huge progress. It should be a good weekend, especially with Direct Supply on the car! I’m really ready to get back on track there with all of my bones in the right place places this year!”